Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates National Bikini Day, Gronk Helps Coach Little League & This Tom Brady Baseball Card Will Be A Hot Item

There’s yet another social media app to use

I guess Mark Zuckerberg is trying his hand at a Twitter spinoff called Threads. Yes, I downloaded it, gave Zuck’s team access to all my photos and probably gave him the right to sell my likeness in the process.

My first impression of Threads goes something like this: There’s not a desktop option and I can’t drop URLs into Screencaps, so I’ll probably use this app like once a week, if that. The one thing I did notice is that the IG models actually share deep thoughts from their brains. That could be an interesting angle. Otherwise, it’s just a Twitter clone.

In case anyone cares. pic.twitter.com/XxlrWSRQxh — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 6, 2023

Trust me, the last thing I want to do in life is scroll through too many deep thoughts from IG models, but at the end of the day, this stuff is my job and someone has to do it. Some of you guys fix air conditioners and gas lines. I track what Killer Katrin is up to on social media so you guys have something to read about on lunch breaks and at 8:30 p.m. after settling in for the night.

Business is business.

I’m definitely not using ‘track’ in a sentence when referencing a golf course

This question popped into my head this morning while looking through social media photos of golf courses. Social media bros started referencing the course being a great “track” and I started wondering how good I’d have to be at the sport to start using such language.

I’m thinking you have to be a 10 or under handicap and under 45 years old.

From the group chat this morning: pic.twitter.com/jEyyK0dHXl — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 6, 2023

Tour de France

• John from SD writes:

Today’s mountain stage was so awesome that I actually broke down and subscribed to Peacock for this one month. The USA channel coverage ends on Friday.

$4,000 for a grill? Who has one of these?

• Mike T. in Idaho writes:

Cindy T says time to paint the interior of the T ranch, ok says I and off to Home Depot to get test colors of paint we go! While Cindy is looking at colors, I say” I’ll head over and look at grills and smokers”.

I don’t know about you, but I try and limit my Home Depot experience to getting the items on my “fix it list” and getting out as fast as possible. But, I see the BBQ section every time I walk in the store.

I’ve had a Treager smoker for almost 15 years, it’s as basic as they come, but gets the job done consistently. I also have a Weber charcoal grill that’s about the same vintage, both with a few miles, but turn out solid BBQ.

My Treager, it’s held together with Flat black rustoleum paint!

When I enter the BBQ section I see this $2,000 grill! What the heck has happened to the world where people spend $2,000 on a grill.

The Depot guy walks by and says “ That’s the baby grill, here’s the Daddy.

$4,000 for a grill! Are you kidding me? Tell me people aren’t really spending $4,000 on a BBQ, I know I’m not!

Kinsey:

This community is huge, which means one of you owns the Timberline Traeger. Tell us about the experience. Does the food taste better than from a $2,000 Traeger or the $500 Traeger? What can you do with the $4,000 Traeger that you can’t do with the cheaper models?



Help those of us who’ll never own one of these understand how it has changed your life.

Speaking of finances, I was just telling Mrs. Screencaps about this data

I’m not an economist, but when I see numbers like this I wonder which drug companies I should be investing in.

New month, new record 😳



$1,000 monthly payments aren't going anywhere.



Nearly 1 in 5 consumers who financed a new vehicle in Q2 2023 committed to a monthly payment of $1,000 or more — an all-time high.



Absolutely wild. (Data via edmunds) pic.twitter.com/o9AYRwbp2u — CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) July 4, 2023

That brings me to quite the editorial from the NY Times

The board writes:

The era of low interest rates has ended, however. The cost of living on borrowed money is rising. It is imperative for the nation’s leaders to chart a new course.

Bold call from the NY Times editorial board: pic.twitter.com/kd7z4UEh5f — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 6, 2023

That’s it this morning. It’s rather quiet out there as so many Americans sit by their RVs and on the lake house patios. My night is about to be nuts: Mowing, 6U baseball and then micro wrestling. Let’s get after it.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

how many times the official mlb account has tagged each team in a post since opening day pic.twitter.com/CvjUoJwAOB — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) July 6, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

praying I don't have a slip 🍒 wish me luck pic.twitter.com/UI2x5aozsz — The Allie Rae ™ (@MrsAllieRae) July 5, 2023

day 9 posting a picture because women & liberals keep hating on me. pic.twitter.com/LZ55VqZAXW — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) July 5, 2023

The 2023 Home Run Derby field is set! pic.twitter.com/bHJABxSfb7 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 5, 2023

This video is everything pic.twitter.com/fddpf2PNWJ — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) July 5, 2023

Forbes Field in Pittsburgh was a little soggy before Game 7 of the 1925 World Series between the #Pirates and Senators so, with a capacity crowd on hand, they doused the infield with gasoline and set that shit on fire. pic.twitter.com/KVuez9a7Ys — MLB Cathedrals (@MLBcathedrals) July 6, 2023

Texter passed it along… Jameson Williams last night at 1:15 shooting off Fireworks



I get it, Merica and Freedom but I’d leave the explosives to the professionals, especially if you make your money with your hands pic.twitter.com/eI3MvsN5nB — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) July 5, 2023

⚾️🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨⚾️



Tom Brady, who was drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1995, will have a card in this year’s Bowman Draft baseball set…



Here’s an alleged leaked photo of the autograph card…and it features an inscription “if baseball doesn’t work out, there’s always… pic.twitter.com/3fSrwBAvy3 — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) July 5, 2023

San Francisco #49ers standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel hit 18.6 MPH on the treadmill



😳



(Via @nineralex)

pic.twitter.com/JLVKPUQqvt — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 5, 2023

First time I met Lil John was at the old stadium after my first Indians game. I was 5-years old. Second time was today! pic.twitter.com/jPCFcclsDa — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) July 5, 2023

According to artificial intelligence, this is what the average male and female from South Carolina look like.



See pictures for all 50 states here: https://t.co/6YXsdMzF6v#scnews pic.twitter.com/tRuHbjWr0u — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) July 3, 2023

Wow.

And I saw exactly 0 of these shows (because I was a wee lass. Boo.) pic.twitter.com/YG8LkgJTvq — Jen 🐉 (@JenXVintage73) July 6, 2023

A group of weirdos in the Netherlands created a Boulder Station-themed parade float and won 1st place in their town's float competition pic.twitter.com/BCl9jmSyIk — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 5, 2023

Happy Independence Day!



📷 : Amanda M. pic.twitter.com/yHFCO6zHzj — John Deere (@JohnDeere) July 4, 2023 https://www.instagram.com/p/CuUmcidJNgl/