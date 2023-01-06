Carlos Correa Saga Takes Another Turn, Now Reportedly Talking to Other Teams

Just when you thought the Carlos Correa saga might be nearing a conclusion, it takes another twist.

Only a few days ago, it seemed like Correa may have finalized his deal with the Mets, based on an Instagram post.

This came nearly a week after rumors suggested the deal would likely be completed, given both sides needed it to happen.

But now on Thursday, it appears the Mets deal may fall apart after all.

Jon Heyman reported that Correa’s camp is now talking to “at least” one other team, based on ”sticky” Mets negotiations.

Updated Correa story: Carlos’ camp in contact with at least one other team for the first time in 2 weeks as negotiations with the Mets regarding contract language are a bit stickyhttps://t.co/jhho6HaY2k — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 6, 2023

Well then!

Apparently, according to Heyman, Scott Boras has checked with other teams, in case the Mets agreement falls through.

One team mentioned was the Minnesota Twins, where he played last season.

“But two weeks into the discussions, the unresolved issues have at least led Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, to check in with other teams. The incumbent Twins, who know Correa best and offered close to $285 million over 10 years, were one of the teams in some contact with Boras.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins as he walks back to the dugout after his pop fly out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Could Correa Agreement Really Fall Apart?

There is still belief that the Mets and Correa could finalize their deal. Although his unwillingness to renegotiate might still be one of the ”sticky” points.

According to Heyman, one Mets source did still believe that team owner Steve Cohen wouldn’t let him get away.

Boras is a master negotiator, one who frequently uses media leaks to secure enhanced deals for his clients. This easily could be a tactic meant to spur the Mets to take action and end the uncertainty.

Or, it could be a legitimate concern, one that Boras is trying to prepare for.

Given the length and dollar figure involved in the contract, it’s not surprising that the Mets want to be 100% sure of his health going forward.

But then again, he’s played for years with the same injury and been generally healthy.

Regardless, this has turned into a crazy situation, and we don’t seem any closer to knowing where Correa will play in 2023.

Who knows, maybe the Dodgers will rescue their offseason by swooping in to sign the one free agent none of their fans want.