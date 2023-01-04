What Exactly are the Dodgers Doing?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of baseball’s signature franchises, with a lengthy track record of success.

The 2022 team had one of the best years in MLB history, winning 111 games during the regular season.

The 2021 team won 106 games, the second most wins in the league.

They had the best record during the shortened 2020 season, winning nearly 72% of games. That season also ended in the first World Series win since 1988.

So why in the world have they had such a weird 2022-2023 offseason?

Spring training is six weeks away, and the Dodgers have put together one of their weakest rosters in recent memory.

While they did bring back Clayton Kershaw on a one-year deal, nearly every other major free agent walked.

Justin Turner, who had been a key contributor since 2015, is now in Boston. Trea Turner, who was responsible for 6.3 WAR, is now in Philadelphia. Cody Bellinger, who won an MVP award in 2019 and homegrown product, is now in Chicago.

Craig Kimbrel who struggled at times, but did contribute generally above average performance, also went to Philadelphia.

There were numerous star level players available in free agency, many of whom could have helped fill needs in LA.

The aforementioned Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, Dansby Swanson, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodon, just to name a few.

Instead, the Dodgers marquee acquisitions were Noah Syndergaard and J.D. Martinez. While exciting acquisitions in say, 2018, they don’t move the needle much in 2023.

Dodgers Cheap Out

Even current players seem upset about the teams surprising inaction.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he runs to first base against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

There’s still some time before spring training starts, with Bryan Reynolds potentially available in trade.

But assuming the Dodgers don’t meet the Pirates substantial asking price, this has undoubtedly been a disappointing offseason.

The Dodgers in just the past few years have had Manny Machado, Corey Seager and Trea Turner play shortstop. They didn’t sign any of them to longterm deals.

Instead, Gavin Lux will enter the year as the starting shortstop despite hitting just six home runs in 129 games in 2022.

They have virtually no one to play center field with any track record of success there. Low ranked prospect James Outman could start, or 32-year-old journeyman Trayce Thompson.

They’re also relying on unproven rookie Miguel Vargas to start at third base.

There’s no explanation for the confusing inaction other than saving money.

Which raises the question, why are the Dodgers trying to avoid spending?

They’ll enter 2023 with an estimated $217 million in payroll. The “small market” Padres, however, are at nearly $250 million.

Considering luxury tax penalties, the Mets will nearly double the Dodgers estimated outlay. The Yankees are spending at least $54 million more. Los Angeles is closer in payroll to the 74 win Cubs than they are the New York teams.

Decision Time in LA

So why are they doing this?

Because ownership has decided they’d prefer not to cross the luxury tax threshold. That’s it.

While other teams are justifiably flying past the mark to build the best possible team, Dodgers owners are penny pinching.

LA generates as much or more revenue as any other MLB franchise. In fact, Forbes estimates they make the most revenue in the league, to go along with a $4 billion valuation.

Yet ownership decided to make the team demonstrably worse in 2023, to make more profit. They’ve certainly spent more in the past, but after a disappointing NLDS loss to the Padres, there’s been no urgency to improve.

In fact, it’s been the opposite.

Now, the organization has to decide what to do with pitcher Trevor Bauer as well.

READ: WILL THE DODGERS RELEASE TREVOR BAUER?

While the money commitment will remain the same regardless of their choice, it would be unsurprising if they chose to release him.

Making the team better clearly isn’t ownership’s top priority. Generating more profits and avoiding potential media criticism certainly is.

Some have excused away the offseason by claiming they’ll go after Shohei Ohtani next offseason. But the Dodgers have never won a bidding war for a top free agent. Mookie Betts was resigned, and Freddie Freeman seemingly only had one other interested team.

Not to mention that new Angels ownership could easily decide to retain Ohtani during the season, meaning he never reaches free agency.

Either way, it seems like the Dodgers new goals are to be the most profitable team in baseball. Even if it means they’re no longer the best.