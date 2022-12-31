Will the Dodgers Release Trevor Bauer?

Outside of the seemingly never-ending Carlos Correa situation, the Trevor Bauer case is perhaps the most interesting MLB storyline.

Bauer hasn’t pitched in a major league game since June 2021, and his status had been up in the air as he appealed his lengthy suspension.

Reports broke recently that Bauer was to be immediately reinstated and would have his suspension reduced significantly.

While he will be eligible to return to the field after the first 50 games of the season, no one is sure IF he’ll return.

The Dodgers have just a few days remaining to decide whether to activate or release him. One rumor has claimed that the team has already made their choice.

And it could lead to Bauer becoming a free agent.

If Heyman is to be believed, he could be released in a matter of days, even though the Dodgers would still have to pay his salary.

Bauer On the Move?

There have been long been rumors that Dodgers players preferred to move on from the Bauer era.

One retired pitcher seems to believe he’ll never pitch in MLB again.

Honestly, it’s hard to say. His performance on the field certainly merits a return, and many players have made comebacks after suspensions.

But there will undoubtedly be PR concerns for any team that chooses to put him on the mound.

Of course, many will feel that teams shouldn’t care about the media, and that criticism will fade quickly. Teams, however, generally prefer to shy away from controversy.

The Dodgers in particular face an uphill battle with their local market. Los Angeles media was generally unsupportive of the decision to bring Bauer in when he signed.

That only escalated after the allegations broke.

Especially considering he would have just over 100 games before becoming a free agent anyway, the Dodgers may decide it’s not worth the hassle.

If he is released, it’ll be fascinating to see if another team signs him for the stretch run, PR be damned.

Either way, we’ll find out for sure in just a few days. Stay tuned.