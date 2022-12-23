Trevor Bauer Will Be Immediately Reinstated

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer won his appeal on Thursday, as an arbitrator reduced MLB’s two year suspension to 194 games.

Bauer hasn’t played in a major league game since June 2021, missing the entirety of 2022 under the suspension.

While the arbitrator upheld a majority of the suspension, the reduction means he will be immediately reinstated. The decision also means he’ll be eligible to return to a major league field in 2023.

The official statement by MLB on Trevor Bauer’s suspension reduced to 194 games, reinstating him pic.twitter.com/sQs81yHpSn — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 23, 2022

That does seem like a victory for Bauer, who’s maintained his innocence throughout the process.

However, he won’t receive any back pay for games missed, and won’t be paid for the first 50 games of the 2023 season.

MLB essentially announced the decision as a victory for the league, since the suspension was mostly upheld.

“While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence,” their statement read.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout after the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Bauer Gets a ‘Win’ After Multiple Losses

For Bauer, this mixed result must feel like a win after several recent disappointing losses in court.

READ: TREVOR BAUER TAKES TWO COURT LOSSES IN A ROW AS FORMER MLB PITCHER BATTLES TO CLEAR NAME

The suspension cost him tens of millions of dollars. In theory, however, he’ll be able to pitch again during the upcoming season, and receive the remainder of his salary.

The 2023 season now becomes the next major question for Bauer.

It’s unclear what the Dodgers will do with him, especially since he’ll be a free agent after the season regardless.

His return to the mound will undoubtedly be controversial, and he’ll be nearly two years removed from pitching competitively.

For its part, the team issued essentially a non-statement statement, saying it’ll have more in the future.

Dodgers’ statement on today’s ruling: “We have just been informed of the arbitrator’s ruling and will comment as soon as practical.” — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 23, 2022

The Dodgers might decide it wouldn’t be worth it to have Bauer pitch this season, given those challenges.

They could also say that he’s served his punishment and try to salvage some value out of his contract. With several months of suspension remaining, they’ll have some time to decide.

Many have speculated that he’ll never pitch again in MLB, as teams would want to avoid the media headaches involved.

But Bauer still has immense talent and is still just 31 years old.

At the very least, he and the league now have clarity on his eligibility going forward. Now fans will have to wait and see what that means in practice.