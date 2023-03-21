Videos by OutKick

Cam Newton doesn’t believe that there are 32 quarterbacks in the NFL that are better than him. So he set out to prove it.

The 33-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick returned to his alma mater on Tuesday to throw at Auburn’s Pro Day. His NFL comeback attempt is officially underway.

Newton, who has not played a down of professional football since 2021, might serve as something of a warning to teams that are interested in Lamar Jackson. He may also provide a cheap, veteran option for teams that are looking to sure up a quarterback room with a proven winner.

Either way, Newton is just looking for a chance. And to get a chance, the 2015 NFL MVP had to show why he deserves one.

Over the course of 10 years in the league, Newton was a three-time Pro Bowler and won 55 of his 144 regular season games as a starter. His 32,382 yards passing combined with 5,628 yards rushing and he scored 281 total touchdowns.

Nobody in the NFL was as dominant as Newton from an all-around standpoint during the early portion of his career. Especially in 2015.

However, as Shannon Sharpe pointed out, it is no longer 2015.

.@ShannonSharpe on Cam Newton announcing he’ll throw at Auburn’s Pro Day:



“Cam, you haven’t been good in a very long time. It’s 2023, this isn’t 2015 anymore. I hate to break it to you, but you’re now one of those ‘randoms.’” pic.twitter.com/AaE4YriqoY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 21, 2023

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Newton’s ability to compete at a high level, Tuesday served as very cool moment for him and his brother, Caylin, whether it results in an opportunity or not. Caylin played a few years at Auburn amidst a journeyman career, and returned to The Plains to participate in his former program’s Pro Day alongside his big brother.

Cam Newton warming up with his brother, Caylin. pic.twitter.com/Q0hkdmSq1J — Richard Silva (@Rich_Silva18) March 21, 2023

Even when Cam was a little bit high, Caylin was there to help him out over the middle.

Cam Newton to his brother: “Good catch boy.” pic.twitter.com/ar9nDBApzM — Richard Silva (@Rich_Silva18) March 21, 2023

And Cam was high on a few occasions throughout the afternoon. There were moments that didn’t look so great.

Cam Newton a little high on this one. pic.twitter.com/ew8ay9e9Rx — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 21, 2023

But there were also moments in which Cam looked like his old self. The best throw of the day came on a rollout bomb, much like the one from Zach Wilson that set the internet on fire in 2021.

Caylin was, once again, on the receiving end.

Insane throw from Cam Newton, who’s working at Auburn’s Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/fxqG1zGPSl — Lance Dawe (@LanceDawe_) March 21, 2023

Cam also found Caylin for six during goal line work.

Cam Newton going through goal line throws now. pic.twitter.com/iid6fYDohh — Adam Cole (@colereporter) March 21, 2023

Overall, the day was up and down for Cam Newton.

There were flashes of his elite, high-level athleticism. There were moments that warranted a grimace or question mark.

Cam Newton throws at Auburn Pro Day 2023 pic.twitter.com/S5qXibJWsr — Wesley Sinor (@WesleySinor) March 21, 2023

Cam Newton throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/Lt3gWrHes5 — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 21, 2023

It will be interesting to see whether one of the 32 NFL teams bite on Newton. His past has shown that he is capable of greatness. The only question is whether that remains true today.