Cam Newton’s Little Brother Hits ‘Superman’ Celebration After Grown Man Touchdown Catch With Big Bro Watching

Cam Newton’s little brother Caylin had himself a Saturday. The former three-star recruit has had a wild college career thus far, but the dust has settled and he’s doing his thing at William & Mary.

Caylin, who played quarterback in high school, spent his first three seasons at Howard University. As the Bison signal-caller, he was named the 2018 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference MVP after passing for 2,629 yards and rushing for 504 yards with 26 total touchdowns.

However, after his best season at Howard, Caylin redshirted in 2019 and then transferred to his big brother’s alma mater. He was a standout on special teams with the Auburn Tigers in 2020 and 2021, but chose to look elsewhere to finish out his career.

Caylin ended up reuniting with his former head coach at Howard, Mike London, and joined the Tribe. Not as a quarterback, but as a wide receiver. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound sixth-year senior caught eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in the first three games of 2022.

Caylin Newton’s best game of the season came against Elon on Saturday.

He caught five passes for a career-high 115 yards and a touchdown. A large chunk of the yardage came on the score, which was rather impressive.

Caylin lined up on the near side, ran a go route, and made a grown man catch over a Phoenix defender. After finding the end zone, he paid homage to his brother Cam’s famous ‘Superman’ celebration and revealed his cape.

Darius Wilson with a beautiful throw and an even better catch from Caylin Newton, whose touchdown celebration includes a nod to brother Cam @WMTribeFootball via @FloFootball https://t.co/UZd2WFhDEJ pic.twitter.com/CucK3dyGIm — Kyle Kensing (@KyleKensing) September 24, 2022

To make the entire thing even cooler, Cam was in the stands. Dressed as he does, the former NFL All-Pro quarterback was in Williamsburg, Va. for the game and got to see his little bro ball out.

CAM NEWTON is at William & Mary’s ZABLE STADIUM today rooting on his brother @NewtonCaylin



LET’S GO TRIBE 🔰 pic.twitter.com/Dwiy0kz65s — William and Mary Sports Blog (@wmsportsblog) September 24, 2022

Although Caylin’s NFL career is uncertain, his athleticism is undeniable. It’s in his blood.

At the very least, he should get a tryout as an Undrafted Free Agent. He hasn’t played receiver for long but his sample size and last name makes him worth a shot!