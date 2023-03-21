Cam Newton Trying For An NFL Comeback And Tuesday Is A Huge Day For Him

Videos by OutKick

Cam Newton, who has not thrown a pass in an NFL game since December 26, 2021, is on the comeback trail two months shy of his 34th birthday.

The next step in that comeback attempt is for Newton to throw at Auburn’s pro day on Tuesday. He will throw in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

Newton won the Heisman Trophy and national championship while playing for Auburn in 2010.

Newton announced his intentions Monday night on his Twitter account.

— Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) March 20, 2023 Cam Newton announces he's throwing at Auburn's Pro Day.

Cam Newton Remains Confident In Ability

In typical Newton fashion, he lacks no confidence about still being able to play or being better than some of the quarterbacks still in the NFL.

“Ain’t “32 (bleeps) better than me,” Newton says on his video, obviously referring to the NFL’s 32 starting quarterbacks. “I can’t wait.”

Newton was the league MVP after the 2015 season in which he led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record and the Super Bowl. But injuries and the COVID season of 2020 apparently derailed his career.

The Panthers, who made Newton the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, released him following the 2019 season in which the quarterback nursed a Lisfranc foot injury.

Newton signed with the New England Patriots and started 15 games in 2020 but it wasn’t good. He threw 8 TD passes and 10 interceptions and generally wasn’t dynamic with either his arm or his feet.

Newton lost his starting job in New England during the 2021 training camp when rookie Mac Jones beat him out. Newton was then released

NFL player Cam Newton watches an undercard race before the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Gunnar Word/Getty Images)

Newton Ready For Auburn Pro Day

The Panthers, under new coach Matt Rhule, signed Newton at the end of the 2021 season but it didn’t go well. Newton threw 4 TDs and 5 interceptions and the Panthers were 0-5 in the games he started.

And still Newton is in disbelief he’s not on an NFL roster.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs,” Newton says.

Newton has been working out up to six days per week in preparation for Tuesday’s throwing session, according to a source. He is said to be below his playing weight of 245 pounds but feels “as strong as ever,” the source said.

