Cam Newton Casually Leads Chants In Student Section After Pulling Up To William & Mary Playoff Game

Cam Newton is a man of the people! The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP returned to college on Saturday, though not his alma mater, and sat amongst the students in the crowd.

Cam’s little brother is a senior at William & Mary and was playing in his first FCS Playoff game. Caylin, who played quarterback in high school, began his career at Howard University and was an absolute electric factory.

After three years in Washington D.C., the 2018 MEAC MVP followed in his brother’s footsteps and transferred to Auburn. The 6-foot-0, 209-pound athlete spent two years as a standout on special teams on The Plains.

Following the 2021 season, Caylin chose to look elsewhere to finish out his college career. He reunited with his former Howard head coach at William & Mary and has had quite the year.

The Tribe, which finished the regular season at 10-1, hosted Gardner-Webb in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday after earning a first round bye as the five-seed. They absolutely dominated from start to finish and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 54-14 win.

FINAL | W&M 54, Gardner-Webb 14



𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦 𝗨𝗣 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 pic.twitter.com/lPrKd0hdL8 — William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) December 3, 2022

Cam showed up to watch Caylin play on a few separate instances throughout the fall and was straight chilling at Homecoming back in October.

Saturday, though, was different. It was the playoffs. Win or go home.

Although he could have sat anywhere in the stadium, because no ticket is too expensive for someone who earned about $100 million in the NFL, Cam chose to sit in the least-expected part of the stadium.

Cam Newton sat in William & Mary’s student section.

Amidst a sea of green and gold 18/21-year-olds, there was one full-grown adult who stood out amongst them all. It was Newton.

Much respect to Cam Newton for rocking out IN THE STUDENT SECTION at little bro' Caylin Newton's first home #FCSPlayoff game.@Olivia7News @Panthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/QnenUeSigK — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) December 3, 2022

Of course, the camera was loving him.

If it wasn’t cool enough that Newton was sitting in the student section, he was an active participant. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft was leading the chants!

@CameronNewton overseen leading chants from the William & Mary student section — LET’S GO TRIBE 🔰 pic.twitter.com/PNjJhmRcr2 — William and Mary Sports Blog (@wmsportsblog) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, on the field, Caylin caught three passes for 45 yards en route to a 40-point blowout. William & Mary will travel to Bozeman, Montana for a chilly game against four-seed Montana State next weekend. Will Cam make the trip?