Cam Newton is a man of the people, apparently. The former Heisman Trophy winner returned to college on Saturday, though not his alma mater.

Cam’s little brother Caylin is a senior at William & Mary and was playing in his final homecoming game. The Tribe, which entered the game with just one, four-point loss to Elon, continued its winning ways on Saturday.

William & Mary hosted Delaware in Williamsburg and Cam showed up to watch. Although he could have sat anywhere in the stadium, because no ticket is too expensive for someone who earned about $100 million in the NFL, he chose to sit in the least-expected part of the stadium.

Cam Newton sat in William & Mary’s student section.

Imagine being one of those students. They showed up to support their team, likely with a little buzz, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and 2015 league MVP is just living it up.

Caylin, who played quarterback to begin his career, started at Howard, transferred to Auburn and then reunited with his former coach to finish things out as a wide receiver. While he didn’t have his best game of the year on Saturday, catching just two passes for 10 yards, he has been a big part of the offense all year.

Through the first six games of the season, Caylin is the Tribe’s leading receiver. He has 20 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns in an offense that leans heavily on the run. His best game of the year came in William & Mary’s only loss, and he payed homage to his big brother — who was also in the stands, though not the student section — after scoring the longest touchdown of his career.

The Tribe will take its bye week next weekend and then return to action at Towson. From there, only Rhode Island, Hampton, Richmond and a very good Villanova team stand in their way of the FCS Playoffs.