California Sheriffs Destroys Woke Target’s Code On Arresting Shoplifters

Target’s track record for disaster continues as the politically correct company faces heat for its restrictions on arresting shoplifters that are driving California law enforcement officers insane.

One black Sheriff’s Department official in Sacramento reached his breaking point and called out the woke company for setting up obstacles to arrest looters at their discount stores.

Target’s Leaders Prove Too Incompetent To Keep Stores Safe

Sheriff Jim Cooper aired his grievances against Target on X, criticizing the company for preventing any arrests inside the store over the company’s worry about a P.R. nightmare.

Cooper shared that an operation to combat shoplifting at Target locations was interrupted by Target’s security advising officers that no arrests were permitted in the store; as a means to avoid negative press.

The exterior of a Target store in Los Angeles, California before the start of business on August 17, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The sheriff ripped Target to shreds for interfering with protecting the store. As Nike showed with its flagship store in Portland permanently closing this year, any business can sink when criminals are allowed to run rampant. And companies in blue cities tend to sink fastest.

Sheriff Cooper posted, “At the briefing, we were told by their head of regional security that we could not contact suspects inside the store; we could not handcuff suspects in the store; and if we arrested someone, they wanted us to process them outside… behind the store… in the rain.

“We were told they didn’t want to create a scene inside the store and have people film it and put it on social media. They didn’t want negative press. Unbelievable.”

I can’t make this stuff up. Recently, we tried to help Target. Our Property Crimes detectives and sergeant were contacted numerous times by Target to help them with shoplifters, mostly who were known transients. We coordinated with them and set up an operation with detectives and… pic.twitter.com/2TJCXApGMs — Jim Cooper (@SheriffJCooper) November 9, 2023

Sheriff Jim Cooper / Sacramento County

Blue Cities, Woke Companies Suffer Same Fate

When you’re dealing with the company that introduced the “tuck-in” swimsuit for men pretending to be women to fulfill a woke quota, it’s best not to expect the most logical decision-making when it comes to looting.

With the uptick in robberies and stolen property across the Golden State, more stores incorporated locked cases to keep their merchandise, which extends visiting times for customers shopping for essential items.

The issue of looting is just as relevant as ever as California experiences a surge in crime involving planned robberies — from Sacramento to Beverly Hills.

Stores and retail employees face more security threats than ever. As is typical under liberal policymakers, criminals are allowed to get away with their crimes.

In their decision, Target opted to keep their clientele at risk by going easy on the criminals, thus welcoming them back for more crime.

(Is California the worst state for businesses? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)