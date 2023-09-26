Target Closing More Stores Thanks To Rampant Crime

Videos by OutKick

Target is the latest victim of the rampant and organized crime wave in liberal cities across the country. And they’re fed up with it.

The retail chain announced Tuesday that it’s set to close nine locations this year, and directly cited theft, violence and organized retail crime, according to CNBC.

Where are these nine locations? You’ll never guess.

Target said that one store is in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City and two are in Seattle; both progressive cities with light on crime policies. Another three are in Portland, which has become a hotbed of theft and retail crime thanks to extremist, far left DA’s.

And of course, no list of store closings thanks to crime would be complete without the San Francisco Bay Area. Sure enough, three Targets are closing in the San Francisco-Oakland area.

All nine of these stores will close Oct. 21, less than a month from now.

“We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance,” Target said in a release.

“We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all.”

CHICAGO – MAY 23: Shopping carts sit inside a Target store in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Target’s Rough Year Continues

Target’s had a rough go of it in 2023, mostly thanks to its own incompetence.

The retail giant came in for controversy in June over its decision to highlight transgender items for children. That mistake caused a massive outcry and boycott effort, which led to a huge downturn in revenue and stock valuation.

READ: TARGET LOST $13 BILLION IN THREE MONTHS AS SANE AMERICANS PUSHED BACK

Now it’s closing stores in major cities thanks to the efforts of progressive Democrats to ensure that criminals aren’t prosecuted for committing crimes.

At the end of the day, that’s what voters in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and Portland have brought upon themselves. They continue to elect extremist liberals who believe in nonsensical “harm-reduction” instead of prosecution.

And what do you know, crime is rapidly increasing.

In San Francisco, one self-described democratic socialist suggested that tourists do a better job of hiding belongs in cars so they don’t get broken into. Instead of you know, focusing on the criminals breaking into cars.

And now residents in these cities are denied access to a major retail center, all because they refuse to admit that the policies championed by the left continue to fail.

Now the question becomes will they learn from their mistakes or continue repeating them. Unfortunately, we all already know the likely answer.