California Is Banning Certain Candy Including Peeps Marshmallows

Videos by OutKick

California is coming for your candy and soda just like they came for your gasoline-powered vehicles.

In a first of its kind bill, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill this past weekend that bans additives and chemical found in certain types of candy, soda and even bread! The most known offender is Peeps marshmallows (except the yellow ones) which is fortunate for normal people who realize that Peeps are disgusting.

Newsom’s California Food Safety Act bans the manufacture, sale or distribution in the state of any items that contain:

Red dye No. 3,

Potassium bromate

Brominated vegetable oil

Propyl paraben

Peeps will be banned in California after a certain dye is believed to cause cancer. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEWSOM’S NANNY STATE

The Governor argues that the dye included is a carcinogen and is found in purple and pink Peeps as well as candy like Hot Tamales. The Act was initially referred to as the “Skittles Bill” because it initially included the banning of the popular candy because of the color ingredient that’s included in the candies. As word got around about the Skittles Bill, Newsom and the other California proponents of it were mocked across social media for it even by celebrities like Mario Lopez.

However it appears the Skittles lobby is much stronger than the Peeps backers as the Skittles part was later stripped from the bill during committee.

Crime is through the roof, worst drug epidemic ever & homelessness at an all time high in CA… Let’s focus on Skittles pic.twitter.com/ohWQcUcQjf — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) October 10, 2023

FIRST GAS, THEN CANDY – WHAT’S NEXT?

Although Newsom might have good intentions with the food ban, because obviously we probably shouldn’t be consuming things that give us cancer, in typical politician fashion he takes the ban too far by also arguing that some of the banned ingredients also make kids hyper. So rather than have parents monitor their kids candy, Newsom feels like he has to come in as the nanny state. Who would have thought that kids have energy? We can’t have that, ban the candy!

It will be interesting to see just how far this Act goes. If we’ve learned anything it’s that our leaders are never satisfied – especially those obsessed with power and control like Newsom. Those laws and his pandering has directly led to California becoming an absolute mess full of high taxes and high crime with many people leaving the state.

First they came for your gas powered stoves, lawnmowers and cars. Then they came for your candy. You have to wonder what’s next? And if we’re continuing the banning of candies can we please speed it up so candy corn is gone soon?