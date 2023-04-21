Gavin Newsom Flippantly Mocks Man Asking About Fentanyl Crisis: ‘What Do You Want?’

Videos by OutKick

California governor Gavin Newsom had an incredibly flippant and disingenuous reaction to being asked about the fentanyl crisis.

The latest data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse indicates more than 70,000 people died from synthetic opioids – primarily fentanyl – in 2021.

The opioid crisis is destroying American lives, families and cities. It should be a top priority for every politician in the country.

Gavin Newsom has bizarre reaction when asked about fentanyl crisis. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom embarrasses himself when asked about the fentanyl crisis.

Newsom was in San Francisco for a private meeting with cabinet members to discuss “the state’s ongoing efforts to tackle the fentanyl crisis, homelessness, and other critical issues,” according to Fox News.

However, things took a very unexpected and unfortunate turn when a random man on the street shouted, “Hey, Gavin, tell me what you going to do about the fentanyl epidemic.”

Now, a smart politician or simply anyone who wants to be taken seriously might have stopped and had a serious conversation about the destruction caused by drugs.

Gavin Newsom blows off man asking about fentanyl crisis. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

That’s not what Newsom did. He barely slowed down as he gave an unbelievably flippant answer and appeared like he couldn’t be bothered.

“That’s why we’re here. What should I do, JJ? What do you want? I need you to tell me what we need to do. That’s why I’m here,” the Democrat politician responded when asked for his plan.

You can watch the full exchange below. His attitude is downright shocking.

Today I was able to ask Gavin Newsom, the governor what is he going to do about the Fentanyl epidemic pic.twitter.com/SkMVuaVsHP — jj smith (@war24182236) April 19, 2023

Newsom should be embarrassed by his response.

Of all the things to be flippant about, the fentanyl crisis isn’t one of them. Tens of thousands of people die every single year because of fentanyl. And countless others become addicted and roped into a terrible cycle.

Every single state in America has been hammered by fentanyl, and California is definitely not an exception.

Fentanyl is a huge problem in America. (Craig Kohlruss/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A total of 5,722 people died in 2021 from fentanyl in the state, according to the California government. More than 200 teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 died from fentanyl in 2021. It’s a crisis beyond words.

Yet, Newsom, who has major presidential aspirations, couldn’t really seem to be bothered. In fact, the most powerful man in California reacted like he was being burdened.

At one point, it almost looked like Newsom was smiling and laughing. Is there something funny about the fentanyl crisis the rest of us don’t know?

Gavin Newsom blows off man asking about the fentanyl crisis. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/war24182236/status/1648759883901317121)

Gavin Newsom wants to be President. It’s his ultimate goal, and he’s not overly shy about it. It’s why he goes out of his way to travel to Florida to attack Ron DeSantis. However, he’s certainly not behaving like a man who plans on going to opioid-stricken areas and taken seriously. Of all the reactions he could have had, this was the worst one. If you don’t have a great response, just keep your mouth shut and listen. Don’t laugh and seemingly mock a man asking about an epidemic killing Americans from coast-to-coast.