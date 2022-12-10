Caleb Williams Makes Unique, Admirable Choice On Guests For Heisman Ceremony

Caleb Williams is the runaway favorite to bring home college football’s most coveted honor, but the USC signal caller made a rare move when it came to the guests that will accompany him at the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night.

According to Ryan Kartje, who is the beat writer covering the Trojans for the LA Times, Williams will show up to the red carpet event in New York City– much like he would for a game — surrounded by his offensive line.

As part of his ticket allotment for the Heisman Trophy ceremony tomorrow night, Caleb Williams is bringing eight of his USC offensive linemen with him to New York, courtesy of Ac+ion Water.



Pretty cool gesture from USC’s QB. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 9, 2022

While it’s unclear how many guests the four Heisman finalists are permitted to bring, it’s clear Ac+ion Water, one of the USC star’s many NIL partners, likely played a role in making this happen.

Kartje still made a point to let the public know how difficult these tickets are to obtain while continuing to praise the 2022 Heisman favorite for the gesture.

“It’s not easy to come by tickets for the Heisman ceremony. So for Williams to use eight of those tickets on his linemen is no small thing.”

CALEB WILLIAMS HAS BOLD REACTION TO PATRICK MAHOMES COMPARISON

So when you tune in to tonight’s ceremony (8 PM ET on ESPN), those won’t be bodyguards surrounding Williams. Just the dudes who helped protect him all season.

All jokes aside and regardless of how much the sponsor had to do with it, this is a pretty cool move and likely the first time a Heisman hopeful QB brought his big men up front to get to experience the festivities in New York, which very few ever get the opportunity to partake in.

Caleb Williams Had Incredible Journey To Heisman Favorite

Any college football fan — and player — understands a given narrative can change in the blink of an eye as a given season plays out. For much of the 2022 campaign, it appeared Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker was the clear frontrunner to take home the coveted trophy, but his unfortunate injury derailed his chances.

FOX Sports put together an incredible piece tracking the USC dual-threat passer’s rise to become the runaway favorite on Saturday night.

This graphic following Williams’ rise is wild to say the least.

A week-by-week look at @CALEBcsw's Heisman odds this season.



The last two weeks 👀 ⬆️⬆️ @FOXBetLive pic.twitter.com/dqWuFlnTQG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022 FOX Sports highlights the rise of Caleb Williams to Heisman favorite

The USC QB opened the season at +1000 to win the award at FOX Bet, the third-shortest odds of any player entering Week 1. As the FOX article notes, the only players with better odds to start the season were Alabama’s Bryce Young (+375), who won the award last season, and fellow 2022 Finalist C.J. Stroud (+200).

Williams never got above +1000 until Weeks 9 and 10, when most sportsbooks, including FOX Bet, had him in the +1200 to +1400 range. In those weeks, USC scraped off single-digit wins against unranked opponents in Arizona and California.

But by the time the Pac-12 title game arrived, Williams was the heavy favorite on nearly every sports book. OutKick’s college football guru Trey Wallace locked the USC quarterback in for the award after the heroic outing against Notre Dame

In his first year at USC, Williams threw for more than 4,000 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He added another 372 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

It would be a monumental upset if the Trojans’ QB didn’t leave the Big Apple with the hardware tonight and he will have his offensive line there to celebrate with barring some insane twist of events.