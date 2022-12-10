Caleb Williams Has Very Bold Reaction To Patrick Mahomes Comparisons

Caleb Williams thinks he can do whatever Patrick Mahomes can do on a football field.

The USC QB is expected to win the Heisman Saturday night in New York City, and ahead of the ceremony, he was asked for his reaction to comparisons that he might be the second coming of the Chiefs gunslinger.

Williams didn’t even hesitate before stating he thinks he can do the same stuff.

Caleb Williams reacts to Patrick Mahomes comparisons. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do. I always said, even in high school, that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there,” Williams told Zach Gelb when asked about his reaction to the comparison.

.@tomhouse told @AdamSchefter that @CALEBcsw of @uscfb is the second coming of @PatrickMahomes. I asked Caleb Williams about that today. Williams said what Mahomes is doing is special, but there isn’t anything Mahomes is doing that he can’t do.@CBSSportsRadio pic.twitter.com/lhbcxw5fMQ — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) December 9, 2022

Caleb Williams might want to slow his roll.

Caleb Williams is an outstanding college quarterback. He’s a complete and total stud, and the numbers prove it.

This season with the 11-2 Trojans, he threw for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. The dual-threat passer also ran for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns. Any player who scores 47 TDs in a season is a freak.

Caleb Williams has bold reaction to Patrick Mahomes comparisons. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

However, that damn sure doesn’t mean he can do whatever Patrick Mahomes can do on the field. The Kansas City Chiefs QB is a freak of nature. He’s like a created player and he has a Super Bowl ring.

Not only does Mahomes have a ring, but the Chiefs have never been bad with him under center. Since getting the starting job in 2018, Kansas City has won double-digit games in every season (team is currently 9-3) and been incredibly competitive.

Meanwhile, Caleb Williams hasn’t played a snap of NFL football and lost two games this season. They’re simply not the same right now.

Patrick Mahomes is an NFL star. Will Caleb Williams have the same success in the league? (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams will probably be an excellent NFL QB, but until he actually puts up numbers in the NFL, he might want to relax with his claims about being the same as Mahomes.