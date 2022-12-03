Utah QB Buries Caleb Williams After Destroying USC’s Playoff Dreams

Utah QB Cam Rising had a very blunt reaction to Caleb Williams’ vulgar message on his nails for the PAC-12 title game.

The Heisman front-runner and USC QB painted “F*ck Utah” on his nails, and that turned out to be a tough look when the Utes hammered the Trojans 47-24. After the game, Rising was asked about William’s message and he took the opportunity to twist the knife after burying USC’s playoff chances.

“Don’t give a sh*t. It is what it is. You can do whatever you want. Put whatever you want on your nails. I’m not going to judge you for whatever you do, but hope you liked it,” Rising told the media after the game.

Cam Rising was asked postgame about USC QB Caleb Williams putting a NSFW phrase on his fingernails.



Safe to say Utah’s QB “Don’t Give A Shit”, he thought it was cute. 🎥: PAC 12 pic.twitter.com/HZNG4csZ1A — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 3, 2022

Cam Rising gave Caleb Williams and USC a subtle kill shot.

“Hope you liked it” is such a damn cold line to deliver after derailing USC’s hopes and dreams. He might have said it with a smile as if he was completely joking, but we all know he was really enjoying the fact he just destroyed USC’s year.

All we heard about all week was about how the 11-1 Trojans were going to walk into the CFP. Then, Caleb Williams, who regularly paints his nails because of NIL, decided to throw on a “F*ck Utah” message.

Cam Rising reacts to Caleb Williams’ nails after beating USC. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

If you’re going to do something like that, you damn sure better win. If you don’t, you’re going to get ruthlessly dragged. That’s exactly what happened here.

Williams brought some energy and attitude with his nails. Cam Rising and Utah brought home a victory and then danced on USC’s grave afterwards.

Utah hammered USC in the PAC-12 title game. The Trojans are now out of the playoff picture. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Someone savvy needs to start selling “Hope you liked it” shirts ASAP in the state of Utah. That’s a quote from Cam Rising people won’t forget for a long time.