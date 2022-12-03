Caleb Williams Takes Direct Shot At Utah By Painting Nails With Explicit Message For Pac-12 Championship

Caleb Williams is at it again! USC’s starting quarterback made his feelings about Utah very clear during Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship.

On his nails, a very explicit message served as motivation while the Trojans sought revenge against the Utes for handing them their only loss in the regular season. It was also a marketing tool!

In addition to his on-field play, the 2022 Heisman Trophy favorite has has become known for his nails. The 19-year-old has been painting his fingers with not-so-secret messages for a few years.

One of Williams’ most notable messages came last season when he trolled Texas with ‘Horns Down’ after beating them in his first collegiate appearance. He has not stopped painting his nails since.

The nails, which are inspired by his nail technician mother, have also led Williams to a unique NIL partnership. He became a part-owner of Faculty over the summer, a modern grooming brand that specializes in nail art.

Now, Williams is using his NIL opportunities to express himself on the field.

Caleb Williams’ nails are dope as hell 🔥🥺 pic.twitter.com/4tkx02piDk — Allie (@Allie874) October 26, 2021

USC QB Caleb Williams with some fancy nails on his throwing hand on Saturday.



Looks like "🚫ASU" on his middle finger, maybe? pic.twitter.com/4AQ5YhJShb — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) October 4, 2022

Back in October, Williams used his nails to promote mental health. Last Saturday, it was a much different sentiment.

As USC kept its College Football Playoff push alive with an 11-point win over Notre Dame, Caleb Williams’ nails read:“F—K ND”

You need to look at what Caleb Williams had painted on his fingernails for Notre Dame tonight (photo by AP’s Mark Terrill) pic.twitter.com/Ixyz1DTPBm — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 27, 2022

Less than seven days later, when USC took the field at Allegiant Stadium with a Pac-12 Championship and College Football Playoff birth on the line, Williams’ nails shared a similar sentiment. This time, however, the opponent’s entire name fit on his hand.

“F—K UTAH”

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans warms up prior to the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Williams’ nails continue to grab the attention of fans and opponents, which is exactly what he and Faculty want. The marketing strategy is proving to be successful because of the continued conversation surrounding his “hidden” messages.