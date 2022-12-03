Caleb Williams Takes Direct Shot At Utah By Painting Nails With Explicit Message For Pac-12 Championship

Caleb Williams is at it again! USC’s starting quarterback made his feelings about Utah very clear during Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship.
On his nails, a very explicit message served as motivation while the Trojans sought revenge against the Utes for handing them their only loss in the regular season. It was also a marketing tool!
In addition to his on-field play, the 2022 Heisman Trophy favorite has has become known for his nails. The 19-year-old has been painting his fingers with not-so-secret messages for a few years.
One of Williams’ most notable messages came last season when he trolled Texas with ‘Horns Down’ after beating them in his first collegiate appearance. He has not stopped painting his nails since.
The nails, which are inspired by his nail technician mother, have also led Williams to a unique NIL partnership. He became a part-owner of Faculty over the summer, a modern grooming brand that specializes in nail art.
Now, Williams is using his NIL opportunities to express himself on the field.
Back in October, Williams used his nails to promote mental health. Last Saturday, it was a much different sentiment.
As USC kept its College Football Playoff push alive with an 11-point win over Notre Dame, Caleb Williams’ nails read:“F—K ND”
Less than seven days later, when USC took the field at Allegiant Stadium with a Pac-12 Championship and College Football Playoff birth on the line, Williams’ nails shared a similar sentiment. This time, however, the opponent’s entire name fit on his hand.
“F—K UTAH”
Williams’ nails continue to grab the attention of fans and opponents, which is exactly what he and Faculty want. The marketing strategy is proving to be successful because of the continued conversation surrounding his “hidden” messages.