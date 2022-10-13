USC QB Caleb Williams Uses Unique NIL Deal To Promote Mental Health With Painted Nails

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is having a great first year in Los Angeles and is using his platform to send an important message in a unique way. He is promoting mental health crisis awareness with his nails.

Last weekend, as USC hosted Washington State at the Coliseum, Williams painted his nails to reflect the phone number of the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It came just two days before World Mental Health Day, which was this past Monday.

The number ‘988’ was painted on his middle, ring and pinky fingers. It brought attention to the United States-based suicide prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 9-8-8. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

Caleb Williams is a great example of the postitive direction CFB players are taking w/ NIL to be influential pieces of their communities outside of football.



USC QB painted '988' on his nails for the Suicide Crisis Hotline during the Trojans win vs Wazzu on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/tmk8Y0OT3o — Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) October 12, 2022

Caleb Williams has been very vocal about mental health in the past and continues to be in the present

He founded the ‘Caleb Cares Foundation,’ which is dedicated to eliminating bullying, increasing mental health awareness and empowering the underdog. Earlier this season, the former five-star recruit took part in the ‘Seize The Awkward’ campaign to help remove some of the stigma around mental health.

Williams spoke about his own struggles and how he was able to overcome them.

In addition to his play and off-the-field efforts, Caleb Williams has has become known for his nails. The 19-year-old has been painting his nails with not-so-secret messages for a few years.

One of Williams’ most notable messages came last season when he trolled Texas with ‘Horns Down’ after beating them in his first collegiate appearance. He has not stopped painting his nails since.

TL cleanse

Caleb Williams’ nails are dope as hell 🔥🥺 pic.twitter.com/4tkx02piDk — Allie (@Allie874) October 26, 2021

USC QB Caleb Williams with some fancy nails on his throwing hand on Saturday.



Looks like "🚫ASU" on his middle finger, maybe? pic.twitter.com/4AQ5YhJShb — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) October 4, 2022

The nails, which are inspired by his nail technician mother, have also led Williams to a unique NIL partnership. He became a part-owner of Faculty, a modern grooming brand that specializes in nail art, over the summer.

Now, Williams is combining his NIL opportunities with a cause that he is passionate about.

.@CALEBcsw painted his nails with 988, the number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for last weekend’s game. It’s an important reminder on #WorldMentalHealthDay, and everyday, that help is available if you need it. pic.twitter.com/6Zz49BxZkb — Caleb Cares Foundation (@calebcares13) October 10, 2022

This is a really cool intersection within the NIL space and Williams’ message is profound. Pretty cool stuff from the next superstar quarterback at USC.