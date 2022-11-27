Caleb Williams Makes Heisman Statement, Leads No. 6 USC To Win Over Notre Dame

Saturday was a monumental night for USC and the Trojan football program, as they defeated Notre Dame 38-27. The biggest winner of the night was quarterback Caleb Williams, who might’ve wrapped up the Heisman Trophy in Los Angeles.

Yes, the Trojans still have to play for a Pac-12 championship next weekend, but this will give the star quarterback another opportunity to pad his stats. The Irish had done a fantastic heading into this game, coming off the rocky start to the season. But tonight, the USC offense was too much for Marcus Freeman’s group to handle.

CALEB WILLIAMS. ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱 pic.twitter.com/x1anIT2R7v — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2022

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne was 17-18 for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns at the 7:19 mark in the fourth quarter, but the Irish struggled to get much going on the ground. The interception from Pyne with just under five minutes remaining sealed the game for the Trojans. As for the defense, it was a struggle to contain Caleb Williams all night, even inside the pocket.

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A sold-out crowd witnessed USC make its case for a playoff spot, with LSU losing to Texas A&M, along with the Ohio State loss. The score out of College Station was announced to an eruption of cheers from Trojan fans, knowing a win next week in the Pac-12 championship could propel them into the College Football Playoff.

As for Caleb Williams, the Heisman Trophy could now head back to Southern California after his performance, finishing the night with three rushing touchdowns. The final score came with Williams trotting into the end zone with just over two minutes remaining, capping off the huge night.

Times are changing in Los Angeles, with Lincoln Riley knocking on the door of a playoff spot in his first year.