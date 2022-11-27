Caleb Williams has not been at USC long, but he does not care much for Notre Dame. That was made abundantly clear on Saturday night as the Trojans took down the Fighting Irish in front of a sold-out crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
On his nails, a very explicit message made Williams’ feelings about his new rivals very clear— and also served as a marketing tool.
In addition to his play and off-the-field efforts, the 2022 Heisman Trophy favorite has has become known for his nails. The 19-year-old has been painting his nails with not-so-secret messages for a few years.
One of Williams’ most notable messages came last season when he trolled Texas with ‘Horns Down’ after beating them in his first collegiate appearance. He has not stopped painting his nails since.
The nails, which are inspired by his nail technician mother, have also led Williams to a unique NIL partnership. He became a part-owner of Faculty, a modern grooming brand that specializes in nail art, over the summer.
Now, Williams is taking his NIL opportunities to express himself on the field.
Back in October, Williams used his nails to promote mental health. On Saturday, it was a much different sentiment.
As USC kept its College Football Playoff push alive with an 11-point win over Notre Dame, Caleb Williams’ nails read:
“F—K ND”
Williams’ marketing strategy works. We are talking about his nails, which serves as free promotion for his NIL deal with Faculty.
They also serve as a way for Williams to add a splash of color(ful language) to his on-field drip. And even though his nails talked big talk, he backed them up with a dominant performance during his first game against the Fighting Irish, which moved the Trojans to 11-1 in his first year in Los Angeles.
