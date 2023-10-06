Buffalo Sports Bars Will Host Church Services Because Of Early London Kickoff

Videos by OutKick

It is wild to me that Buffalo is part of America and we don’t give it much more praise.

Whereas cities like San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City and Los Angeles are literally falling apart, Buffalo is “doing just great.”

With the Bills playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this weekend, Buffalo city officials knew that they had to do something – you’re dealing with the BILLS MAFIA after all.

So, they reached out to New York Governor Kathy Hochul who finally did something right and ordered the loosening of alcohol permits so that bars could start serving beer and shots as early as 8 a.m.!

With the @BuffaloBills playing across the pond on Sunday morning, I know fans will be gathering for the big game & may fancy a pint.



I'm directing the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits, so sports bars & restaurants can serve as early as 8am. ❤️💙 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 4, 2023

BARS WILL HOST CHURCH SERVICES

And if that wasn’t enough, some bars will actually be hosting church services in them before the game. Yes, that’s right pastors, reverends, and other religious leaders will be posting up at local bars to do their weekly Sunday masses ahead of the 9:30am kickoff.

The bread and wine will be turned into breaded buffalo wings and some Buffalo pilsners, just as Jesus intended!

The Windsor Park Tavern has already had hundreds of RSVPs for the 30-minute church service that will begin at 8:30am followed by the 9am tailgate launch. Other bars are doing the same.

“We are going to have a fabulous morning where we can enjoy two passions: the Bills and church. Well two of my passions,” said pastor Steve Biegner of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Talk about Touchdown Jesus!

BE LIKE BUFFALO

I mean there is no way that any football fan or red-blooded American can not love Buffalo. I’m not saying I’m ever going to live there – I mean what is up with all that snowfall, but the overall mindset of those people? Incredible. Beers and Buffalo wings and apparently church. Just what our Founding Fathers and our Founder in whatever religion denomination you believe in would have wanted.

Honestly, I think America would be in a much better place if we were more like Buffalo. No, there aren’t pirates ransacking boats like San Francisco is currently dealing with. Buffalo doesn’t have their local hotels kicking out military veterans in place of migrants either like New York City is.

Instead, Buffalo is a place run by and for the Mafia. The Bills Mafia, that is.