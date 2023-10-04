New York Bends Drinking Rules So Bills Fans Can Start Boozing Early For London Game

Videos by OutKick

Every single time you get down about the government not doing what it can to help the people, something happens to make you consider maybe thinking about changing your tune. This would be one of those moments as the State of New York has done what it could to let Bills Mafia members to some early morning boozing.

This weekend the Buffalo Bills will be across the pond to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who at this point are the UK’s team. They’ve spent so much time over there they’re practically as British as fish and chips, double-decker busses, and less-than-stellar dentistry.

The game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will start at 9:30 in the morning on the US east coast. However, that’s too early to start buying booze from bars.

Not that Bills fans need help having fun on a Sunday morning, but an easing of New York state liquor laws should help. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The State Of New York Is Throwing Bills Mafia A Bone

Now, I’m sure the brave men and women of Bills Mafia could jump through a folding table stone-cold sober, but why should they have to? They’ve put up with enough over the years, Let him them drink a few Labatts.

Fortunately, the State of New York heard their pleas for some morning suds. Bars and restaurants were able to apply for a special permit that allowed them to sell booze as early as 8 am.

The original deadline has passed, but the state extended the deadline to apply for one until Friday.

“With the Buffalo Bills playing across the pond on Sunday morning, I know fans will be gathering for the big game & may fancy a pint,” Governor Kathy Hochul said on social media. “I’m directing the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits, so sports bars & restaurants can serve as early as 8 am.”

Hochul is a Buffalo native and noted Bills fan, so no word on whether she’d be this lenient with getting some pre-noon brews in the hands of Jets or Giants fans should the need arise.

