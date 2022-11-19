Bills Mafia Plowing Snow, Shoveling Players’ Driveways To Get Them To Buffalo Airport In Time For Flight To Detroit For Browns Game

It’s all hands on deck in Buffalo as fans are taking to players’ driveways, streets, and roads to begin clearing a path so they can get to the airport.

Buffalo Niagara Airport just reopened the runway after being closed due to the historic snowfall of 6 feet in certain areas.

Now it’s up to the players to get to the airport for the 3:30 p.m. departure. The team needs to fly to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Buffalo, but the NFL moved it due to the snow.

As a result, the Bills Mafia are stepping up big time. Fans are grabbing shovels, blowtorches, plows, snowmobiles, whatever they can to get the team out in time. Snowfall is expected to resume later Saturday.

If you live by a bills player, get your ass out there and help them get to the airport. Your health and safety is irrelevant right now. This is your priority. #BillsMafia — Paddy Brads (@paddybrads) November 19, 2022

Some Bills players posted photos of the Mafia helping with the snow removal.

Offensive tackle Spencer Brown tweeted out fans helping clear his driveway:

Bills fans are helping Spencer Brown clear his driveway so he can make it to the game! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wyLMmddUP9 — 6-3 1:00PM McDerm 🦬🏈 (@omiester) November 19, 2022

Tight end Quintin Morris woke up to a nice surprise from Bills fans as well:

To whoever cleared my driveway goat! #BillsMafia something special ❤️ — Quintin Morris (@QuintinMorris_) November 19, 2022

And here’s fullback Reggie Gilliam, who knows a thing or two about clearing a path:

Mafia, you never fail to amaze me! 💙 pic.twitter.com/qcCAgRsR82 — Reggie Gilliam (@_1Sledge) November 19, 2022

It’s not the first time the Bills Mafia have stepped up to help the team out when winter strikes.

Former Pro Bowl center Eric Wood tweeted photos of players getting picked up by strangers on snowmobiles back in 2014.

For those wondering how the Bills will get to the airport today, just a reminder that in 2014 some of us got picked up from our houses on snowmobiles by random strangers. They’ll do what’s necessary to get to Detroit today. I can guarantee you that.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1fCEXsNYPs — Eric Wood (@EWood70) November 19, 2022

BUFFALO GOT HIT WITH OVER SIX FEET OF SNOW

I mean that is absolutely awesome. And it couldn’t have happened to a better, more rabid fanbase than those crazy Bills fans. I’m actually jealous that I’m not part of them. They are lunatics in the best possible way and the fact they are all coming together because the team needs to play a football game is hilarious and so damn cool at the same time.

Bills COO Ron Raccuia was doing his part to help pick up stranded players as well.

Bills COO Ron Raccuia, while actually driving to pick up players just now, tells me: "We are doing everything we possibly can to pull this off and get to the airport and get to Detroit this afternoon. Every aspect of the organization is a part of this effort." — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) November 19, 2022

Buffalo and surrounding areas in the northeast got absolutely SLAMMED by snow the last few days. Some areas reported over SIX FEET.

Why can’t the Bills play at the Ralph Sunday?



The Ralph: pic.twitter.com/XUCGEnRUHi — Jack🧢⬆️🍎🦬 (@BuffaloYangGang) November 18, 2022

Orchard Park, home of the @BuffaloBills, has seen 66 inches of snow in the last 24 hours!



This is the highest 24-hour snow total ever recorded in New York state.



📸: @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/0TA75yr8M9 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) November 19, 2022

Someone may want to keep eyes on running back Devin Singletary though. Dude legit can’t see over the snow!