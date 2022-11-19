Bills Mafia Plowing Snow, Shoveling Players’ Driveways To Get Them To Buffalo Airport In Time For Flight To Detroit For Browns Game

It’s all hands on deck in Buffalo as fans are taking to players’ driveways, streets, and roads to begin clearing a path so they can get to the airport.
Buffalo Niagara Airport just reopened the runway after being closed due to the historic snowfall of 6 feet in certain areas.
Now it’s up to the players to get to the airport for the 3:30 p.m. departure. The team needs to fly to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Buffalo, but the NFL moved it due to the snow.
As a result, the Bills Mafia are stepping up big time. Fans are grabbing shovels, blowtorches, plows, snowmobiles, whatever they can to get the team out in time. Snowfall is expected to resume later Saturday.
Some Bills players posted photos of the Mafia helping with the snow removal.
Offensive tackle Spencer Brown tweeted out fans helping clear his driveway:
Tight end Quintin Morris woke up to a nice surprise from Bills fans as well:
And here’s fullback Reggie Gilliam, who knows a thing or two about clearing a path:
It’s not the first time the Bills Mafia have stepped up to help the team out when winter strikes.
Former Pro Bowl center Eric Wood tweeted photos of players getting picked up by strangers on snowmobiles back in 2014.
BUFFALO GOT HIT WITH OVER SIX FEET OF SNOW
I mean that is absolutely awesome. And it couldn’t have happened to a better, more rabid fanbase than those crazy Bills fans. I’m actually jealous that I’m not part of them. They are lunatics in the best possible way and the fact they are all coming together because the team needs to play a football game is hilarious and so damn cool at the same time.
Bills COO Ron Raccuia was doing his part to help pick up stranded players as well.
Buffalo and surrounding areas in the northeast got absolutely SLAMMED by snow the last few days. Some areas reported over SIX FEET.
Someone may want to keep eyes on running back Devin Singletary though. Dude legit can’t see over the snow!