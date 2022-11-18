Buffalo Is Under Snow, The Bills Are Stranded, And The Pictures Are Wild

The Buffalo Bills are stuck in Buffalo. Friday’s practice was cancelled because snow is literally taking over the entire town, and chaos is erupting all over the streets.

In case you’ve lived under a rock this week, a major snowstorm is absolutely pummeling the region right now. Lake-effect snow is expected to pile up in the Buffalo area through Sunday, and this beastly storm features rates of two-to-three inches per hour and “thundersnow.”

Sunday’s Browns-Bills game was moved to Detroit Thursday for obvious reasons, but the Bills chose to stick to their normal routine and stay in town.

Well, that was clearly a dicey call because not only is the team now stuck in Buffalo, head coach Sean McDermott said Friday travel plans are currently “TBD.”

“We want to head out tomorrow as close to the normal time as possible,” McDermott said. “However, again, seeing what’s happening around us right now, just want to make sure that all the staff and players’ families are safe and dug out before we want to try to get out of here, just so everyone’s mind is in the right spot, knowing that their families are all safe.”

The Bills have played in the snow before, but not like this. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Photos: Buffalo hit by monster snowstorm

While it’s all a waiting game right now, pictures from this monster storm have already started to hit social media (RIP Twitter!).

And there are some doozies.

Why can’t the Bills play at the Ralph Sunday?



The Ralph: pic.twitter.com/XUCGEnRUHi — Jack🧢⬆️🍎🦬 (@BuffaloYangGang) November 18, 2022

Good Morning Buffalo pic.twitter.com/2KxXd2tUoV — Von Miller (@VonMiller) November 18, 2022

Very rare thundersnow in Buffalo, NY: pic.twitter.com/Ps4fZEe8iV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 18, 2022

🚨VIDEO: Snow with a lightning strike in Buffalo, New York pic.twitter.com/56P0IA67L6 — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) November 18, 2022

Who got a snow mobile in Buffalo? 🏎 pic.twitter.com/JDzs8DrGaa — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) November 18, 2022

Literally on the line pic.twitter.com/Pbh4jkVoQE — Adam Petrie (@adamp26) November 18, 2022

This is looking out at Lake Erie from the waterfront in Downtown Buffalo.

This is lake effect snow for ya. @WKBW #SeeIton7 pic.twitter.com/pzWvGZhEHt — Kristen Mirand (@kristen_mirand) November 18, 2022

Wild stuff. Absolutely wild.

I’ve lived through a couple snowstorms (hurricane parties>blizzard parties, by the way), but nothing like this. Insane.

But hey, maybe if they end up postponing the game altogether Ford Field can put their carnival back up?

Silver linings.