‘No Fun League’ Strikes Again As NFL Ruins Detroit Carnival With Bills-Browns

The NFL has decided to move Sunday’s game between the Bills and Browns to Detroit, and, while the decision is probably the right one, fans are NOT having it.

“No Fun League” trended on Twitter for most of the afternoon after the move was announced, with fans voicing their displeasure with the move.

After all, there is nothing more enjoyable than three hours of absolute chaos because nobody can see what they’re doing, where they’re going, or where exactly they are.

We’ve had games like this before – look up Week 14, 2013 on YouTube and thank me later – and they’re the best. But the NFL pretty much had no choice here.

No Fun League NFL strikes again! (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images)

Getting to and from the stadium on Sunday was going to be next to impossible, and so was getting the Browns into Buffalo over the next few days. The league had to make the call today just so the Bills could presumably get out of town before Mother Nature dropped the hammer.

Anyway, the game will now be played at the vacant Ford Field, home of the Lions. Detroit is on the road Sunday in New York, so it was the perfect plan, right?

Well …

There’s an indoor carnival in Ford Field on Friday that must be dismantlef for Browns-Bills on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DaW59oVndd — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 17, 2022

Fans call out NFL for moving Bills game to Detroit

Oh no! Roger Goodell strikes again, this time cancelling an indoor carnival!

Unreal. Poor Roger can’t catch a break. He does the right, sensible thing by moving the game out of Buffalo and BAM, cancels a carnival along the way. Sorry, kiddos. No Ferris wheel for you. Forget the cotton candy, fried Oreos and stupid little water gun games, too.

It’s all gone now. The NFL is moving in and taking over, and the bearded lady needs to hit the showers.

Oh well. At least we can now watch Josh Allen vs. Jacoby Brissett in a boring dome while the kids hoping to play at the carnival kick rocks.

Thanks, Roger.

No Fun League indeed. https://t.co/IDbuGFXWNk — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) November 17, 2022

Takes No Fun League to a new level https://t.co/quxENsjzsa — Tyler Head (@TylerHead18) November 17, 2022

No fun league. This is the last straw. We’re boycotting the nfl. We’re done. Sick of this woke crap the nfl is doing — NFL Expert. (@WhatSeparatesMe) November 17, 2022