Buffalo Bills Reporter Caught On Hot Mic Trash-Talking Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has a bit of a reputation in the NFL. He forced his way out of Minnesota. There are reports of troubles in Buffalo, though Diggs refutes that. Still, clearly Diggs sometimes has issues getting along with those around him.

Apparently, that doesn’t just mean his teammates either. During the Buffalo Bills media availability on Wednesday, a female reporter is heard on a nearby microphone talking about Diggs. She did not have particularly nice things to say about the star wide receiver.

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody,” she says to other reporters.

There are other voices but they are harder to make out. The female reporter, though, comes through loud and clear.

Yikes: A #Bills reporter was talking trash about Stefon Diggs but didn't realize the mics were still on and caught everything..



“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody.” pic.twitter.com/tel1IYjH4j — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 13, 2023

Yikes. That’s not great for Diggs. Sure, the reporter needs to be more aware that she’s in a room filled with microphones.

Clearly, that’s not something that she wanted to have made public, or else she’d have said it publicly. That’s the rub with being a reporter. If you want access to the team and players, you have to play the game.

Trash-talking the team’s best offensive playmaker — outside of quarterback Josh Allen — probably means her days covering the team are over.

On the other side, though, she’s expressing something to other Bills’ reporters who probably know exactly what she’s talking about.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills during a game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Ultimately, her commentary isn’t that bad. She’s essentially saying that Diggs isn’t warm and fuzzy or a particularly nice guy.

Most NFL fans can see that.

As long as he’s putting up numbers, though, who cares? Diggs has over 100 catches and 1,200+ receiving yards in each of his three seasons in Buffalo.

He was one of the only bright spots in their embarrassing Monday Night Football loss to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.

It doesn’t matter if he’s a nice guy, as long as he continues to produce. Teams put up with a lot from guys who get it done on the field.

But once that stops, don’t expect Diggs to be a popular guy around the league.