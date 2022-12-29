Drama! Bills In Serious Hot Water Over Cold Weather Treatment

We have in-house drama between Erie County and the beloved Bills. Great, just what Josh Allen and the the fellas need before they embark on their Super Bowl run!

In the wake of last week’s Christmas Eve win in Chicago, the Bills flew back home during a mammoth winter storm. They landed in Rochester, and, according to Erie County, the team asked for a police escort to return to their homes.

Apparently, they were denied because there was a driving ban in effect. So, Sean McDermott and the boys allegedly loaded up the Peter Pans and drove themselves home just in time for Santa.

Word is, the city wasn’t pumped about it.

“They were not allowed to travel. They did,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “At that time, there was actually heavy snow still. I don’t want anybody to think that Erie County gave preferential treatment to the Bills.

“As much as they’re essential for our mental health when they win, they are not essential workers.”

Did the Bills get special treatment during blizzard? (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bills deny allegations that they asked for special treatment

Hey, Mark … you new around here? Those are fighting words in Buffalo, big guy.

Remember, this is the same fanbase that literally helped players dig their cars out of the snow earlier this year so they could get to the airport in time for their flight to Detroit.

This is the same fanbase that started a petition to let Josh Allen know everything was going to be OK after he hurt his elbow.

This is the same fanbase that hurled snowballs at the Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago.

#BillsMafia is built different, Mark. If the Bills wanna drive through a blizzard to get home, I’m thinking John and Martha down the street will help clear the roads one block at a time.

Anyway, the Bills are predictably denying they asked for any preferential treatment, with team COO Ron Raccuia telling the Buffalo News the whole thing was nonsense.

“We made sure that we were not diverting any resources needed in any part of our community, whatsoever,” Raccuia said. “We were in constant communication not only with them, as well as other agencies throughout Western New York, from the day we left for Chicago on Thursday until the day we returned. But we did not ask for or receive special treatment. We would not do that.”

Ball’s in your court, Mark.