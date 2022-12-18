NFL Ref Warns Bills Fans To Stop Throwing Snowballs, Threatens Penalty Against Buffalo In Surreal Scene At Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK — They’re going to call Saturday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills the snow game for the strangest reason: snowballs!

Crowd has been informed by the ref that if they don't stop throwing snowballs, it will be a 15 yard penalty against the Bills. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 18, 2022

The packed crowed at Highmark Stadium decided it would show off the local skill of snowball throwing by pelting both teams throughout the first half.

And they used the snowballs on each other, too.

Fans in the upper deck would rain down snowballs on fans in the lower bowl.

Fans in both end zones fired snow balls at Dolphins and Bills players when Buffalo scored a couple of touchdowns. Jordan Poyer was hit by one of the snowballs.

Spencer Brown getting in the spirit of the snowball celebration#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/W1L8GCDZuC — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 18, 2022

The jumbo screen at Highmark multiple times displayed a sign warning the crowd: “Do not throw any items including snow.”

The message threatened ejection without refund and possible prosecution.

Yeah, that didn’t work.

Both bench areas were littered with snowballs that fell just short of hitting any human targets.

The camera guy just got squared up with a snowball I’m dead #NFL pic.twitter.com/7R8N5NZS6R — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) December 18, 2022

It got to the point that referee Bill Vinovich announced to the crowd that if they didn’t stop, the Bills would be penalized 15 yards. He did say, “please.”

It may have worked.

When Salvon Ahmed scored Miami’s first touchdown of the game with 2:59 to play in the half, there were no snowballs thrown.

