Bud Light’s New NFL Commercial Features ‘Real Fans,’ Military Vet

Bud Light is ready for the 2023 NFL season and they want you to be, too.

The embattled brew released its official commercial for the new season earlier today, which normally wouldn’t be news. Of course, that was before the ongoing Dylan Mulvaney fiasco.

Now, anything and everything Anheuser-Busch does is dissected down to the studs — especially with sales in the tank.

Anyway, the new marketing folks at Bud Light — don’t know if you’ve heard, but there have been a couple firings since April — pumped out this new ad that’s surely coming to a TV near you:

Bud Light unveils new ad, new cans

According to Anheuser-Busch, the above folks are “real fans.” Per the press release, they are:

A New York Giants fan who has been a season ticket member for 63 years and is known for his gameday mussels, the best in New Jersey.

A Tennessee Titans fan and farmer who never misses listening to a game on the radio in his fully decked out tractor, complete with his favorite Titans’ bobbleheads on the dash.

A military veteran and die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan who never missed a game when she was deployed, no matter the time of night.

The first-ever woman nominated for an Emmy Award, whose passion for directing and the New England Patriots is nearly matched.

Can’t believe they didn’t include Dylan in there. Could you imagine if they just decided to lean into it after all these months and BAM, Dylan Mulvaney tailgating. Would’ve been a bigger twist than The Departed.

Anyway, it’s a fine commercial. Bud Light aside, it still gets me hyped for football, so I think that makes it a success?

Oh yeah! The folks at AB also released the new NFL cans for the new season, which feature team logos with what appears to be one of those “Create-A-Player” characters from Madden.

