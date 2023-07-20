Bud Light Sales ‘Nonexistent’ In Some States Now While Miller Lite Has Pounced

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light sales have plunged across the country, but some states are taking the boycott more seriously than others.

Yes, you can probably guess which states I’m talking about.

The Carolinas — both North and South! — have pretty much given up on Bud entirely, while California, Dylan Mulvaney’s home state, has essentially ignored the backlash.

Shocker!

According to the hospitality consumption data platform Union, a report found that from April-June Bud Light’s sales share in the Carolinas fell 6.9 points, from 19.4% to 12.5%.

In the same three-month period, Miller Lite’s sales share increased by nearly three points to 16.4%.

Great taste, less filling!

“At first I thought this might blow over pretty quick, but I think it is pretty apparent that this isn’t going anywhere for a long time,” Clayton Dukes, a GM at a Charleston bar, told the site.

Dukes added that sales of BL over the past three months are “almost nonexistent.”

Where have Bud Light sales plunged the most?

Let’s grab a globe and dive in.

Looks like the folks in the Northeast didn’t appreciate the Mulvaney stunt, either. Bud Light sales in New York and New Jersey fell over 5%, while Miller Lite soared nearly two points.

Union added that Bud sales in those two states fell nearly 11%. And how about this for a stunner? Bud Light sales in those two northern states actually plunged more than they did … in Texas!

Miller Lite once again rose nearly 13% in Texas, while Bud Light fell off around 5%. Looks like the Lone Star state is fully on the Miller Lite train, though.

According to Union, shares of the Molson-Coors brew are now double that of Bud Light. You also find the same trends out in Oregon and Washington, which frankly surprises me because I thought that was IPA country.

Which brings us to the People’s Republic of California, where everything has pretty much remained status quo. Union’s report shows Bud Light’s sales share sliding 0.8 points in Gavin Newsom’s state, while Miller Lite sales share increased 1.7 points.

Finally, Bud Light fell to fourth among Union customers in the second quarter, trailing Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra and Coors Light.

Other than that, everything is going great.