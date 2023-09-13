Bud Light Rival Puts Donald Trump’s Mug Shot On A Can

Videos by OutKick

Ultra Right beer — the non-woke, anti-Bud Light brew with a conservative backing — has plastered Donald J. Trump’s mug shot on a special edition can in an absolute lethal shot directed at Anheuser-Busch.

Oh, you wanna put Dylan Mulvaney on a can and help her celebrate one year of womanhood? Fine. Here’s the former president’s most famous picture ever on a matte black can. Let’s see who can sell more. Go!

I ABSOLUTELY LOVE this @sethweathers @ultrarightbeer just placed my order. Keep up the great work!! pic.twitter.com/uPEy6XE14m — Tanja Davis (@davis_tanja) September 12, 2023

Ultra Right takes another dig at Bud Light

Incredible. Can you imagine walking into an NFL tailgate this weekend holding a Trump mug shot can? You’d be the talk of the lot. You’d be royalty — depending on which game you’re at, I guess.

Meanwhile, you won’t catch anyone walking anywhere with Bud Light any more. Seriously. They just don’t exist. It’s just forgotten about at this point.

Sales have been down, down, down for months now, shelves have already replaced it, and some bars just straight up stopped selling it.

Ultra Right, meanwhile, pounced on Anheuser-Busch back in May when it started making its brew available to the public and billed it as the non-woke alternative to Bud Light.

The announcement came with a special commercial that set the world on fire, and the folks on Ultra Right pumped out another insane ad this summer that was a play on Smokey and the Bandit.

This latest shot at Bud Light is another KO, and maybe the best one yet.

Dubbed “Conservative Dad’s Revenge,” the limited edition cans featuring Trump’s image will be offered through the company’s website for two weeks or less, with a portion of the proceeds going to GOP legal defense funds in Georgia.

“It’s time for conservatives to stand up and refuse to back down. We’re doing our part to fight the communists running the Fulton District Attorneys office by raising money for our Georgia friends who have been unjustly indicted,” CEO Seth Weathers said in a statement first shared with Fox News Digital.