‘Ultra Right’ Beer Pumps Out Wild Anti-Bud Light Commercial

While Bud Light is recruiting NFL tight ends for their newest commercials, Ultra Right — the “non-woke” alternative — is pumping out the wildest two minutes of content you’ll ever see.

The newest thorn in Bud Light’s side has been creeping up the charts for months now, ever since Dylan Mulvaney was plastered on a can. Shortly after the fallout began, Ultra Right was born, and billed as everything Bud Light wasn’t: non-woke, non-political, 100% patriotic.

Six-packs started flying off the virtual shelves in May, but only to a select few states. Now, though, the stuff has gotten so popular it’s available everywhere — prompting this new ad that’ll knock your socks off.

Buckle up, cowboys and girls.

Ultra Right beer attacks Bud Light in new ad

What an ending. Didn’t see it coming. May have been more shocking then The Departed.

Obviously, this is a play on Smokey and the Bandit. Duh. It featured just about everything — from smashing Bud Light cans with a baseball bat, to an iconic performance from the cop. Somewhere, Jackie Gleason is smiling. I think.

“I’ve got a woke Smokey on my tail!”

Anyway, back to the actual beer itself.

Ultra Right launched in May and was a hit — shocking, I know. I feel like we have a couple OutKick readers who crush the stuff, but that’s just a hunch.

According to the NY Post, after just 12 days in business, Ultra Right gained more than 10,000 customers and sold 20,000 six-packs.

The bad news? They run for $20 a pop, which is steep compared to Bud Light, which is basically free at this point.

The good news? You can drink them in public and not be mocked. Your choice, I reckon.

As for Bud Light, things have gone from bad to worse in recent week.

Sales continue to plunge at a nearly 30% clip, while every single social media gets ruthlessly mocked like it’s our job. Stocks have tumbled for months, billions of dollars are already lost and experts fear it could get worse in the fall.

Not great! Unless you’re an Ultra Right fan, of course.