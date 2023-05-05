Bud Light ‘Ladies Night’ Ad Resurfaces With Men In Drag Amid Mulvaney Boycott

Videos by OutKick

A 30-year-old Bud Light commercial featuring men dressed in drag has resurfaced in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, and it wouldn’t last one day in today’s climate.

The 1993 ad, dubbed ‘Ladies Night,’ featured four dudes dressed as girls sneaking into a drag bar to enjoy some Bud Light.

“Tonight is ladies night and there’s a special on Bud Light,” the bartender says to the four guys dressed as girls.

Imagine the outrage if this bad boy ran today! Making light of drag queens? Dressing up as women as a joke? Bud Light would never in the year 2023.

Old Bud Light commercial shows company used to be funny

This bad boy made the rounds on Reddit this week, with one user pointing out the obvious — it’s just a funny way to show how far men would go for Bud Light.

“It’s not even a trans joke. It’s not making a statement on gender identity. It’s just straight ‘haha look how far men go for Bud,” the user wrote.

I’ve said for weeks now Bud Light has never been good, so I’d never go that far — but to each his own.

Anyway, the point here is this ad would never be green-lit in today’s climate. Instead, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch went with the more serious transgender take, which included celebrating Dylan Mulvaney being a girl for a full year.

Brave.

And, right on cue, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) analyzed this commercial to the tee, according to Newsweek.

“This Budweiser ad isn’t meant to parody transgendered persons or gays, it plays on the Ms. Doubtfire/Tootsie joke of obvious men dressing as women out of need — it’s older than television,” they said in a statement to the outlet.

Phew — glad we cleared that up.

The ‘Ladies Night’ commercials ran for years, by the way, including one in 1997 with Don Rickles.

Don Rickles!

RIP, Don Rickles. Hilarious dude. Like this ad, he would never work in today’s world.

Anyway, before celebrating Dylan Mulvaney’s transition, Bud Light did have funny commercials.

Of course, everything back in the 1990s was infinitely better than it is today — partly because we didn’t have social media and partly because we were all normal and could take a joke.

Not today, though. Today Bud Light — despite their CEO saying otherwise — chose to partner with Mulvaney and it’s backfired in epic fashion.

Sales are plummeting by the week, restaurants are refusing to sell Anheuser-Busch products, and — as OutKick’s own Charly Arnolt told Dan Dackich today — bars are literally giving away Bud Light for free.

Not great. Personally, the only logical thing to do at this point is to give us more Ladies Night material. Preferably with Don Rickles, but I don’t think logistically that would work.

Do it, Bud Light. We’ll forgive you!