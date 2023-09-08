Bucs Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Is In Midseason Form As She Celebrates The Start Of A New Season With A Trip To The Beach

Videos by OutKick

An offseason move in the NFL that isn’t getting talked about nearly enough is reporter Aileen Hnatiuk going from the New Orleans Saints to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former East Carolina volleyball player is a star in the making.

After flying under the radar for most of last season with the Saints, she’s setup perfectly to have a breakout year in Tampa with the Bucs. Aileen’s final signoff last season in New Orleans put up numbers that landed her on the Screencaps radar and the rest is history.

A social media star was born and there’s no turning back. In June, Aileen announced the move back home to Tampa and was very excited to be joining WFLA’s sports team.

“I am ecstatic to share with y’all I’m joining @wfla’s talented Sports Team in Tampa as a Sports Reporter. The station I grew up watching! I can’t believe I’m typing that out,” she announced. “(I literally used to hope they’d air my high school volleyball highlights 😂)

“I’ll be covering the Bucs, Lightning, Rays, Rowdies, USF & more. Grateful doesn’t do this feeling justice to be blessed with this opportunity.”

Aileen wrapped up her final assignments in New Orleans before heading to Bucs training camp. After covering camp and the entire preseason down in Tampa, she welcomed Week 1 by admitting that it already felt like the middle of the season.

Aileen Hnatiuk Is Ready To Dominate The NFC South

That’s what putting in the work in the offseason does. You want to hit the ground running Week 1 and enter the season as close to midseason form as you can.

Aileen has done that. She’s more than prepared for her first season back home in Tampa.

She hit the beach for a touch up on her tan and her skills prior to making the trip to Minnesota where the Bucs open the season on Sunday against the Vikings.

Getting off to a fast start is going to be keep. The NFC South is a wide open division this year and could very well be won by a team with a losing record.

Heading into the season in midseason form is only going to help. Forget the signing of Baker Mayfield this offseason, or any other move that was made by the Bucs for that matter.

Aileen making the move to Tampa to cover the Bucs was by far the biggest move. An absolutely devastating loss for the Saints.