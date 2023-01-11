NFL Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Is A Star, Sauce Gardner’s Rookie Dinner Bill & Kentucky Fans Are Furious At Coach Cal

I hope Indy Daryl is reading this morning because Screencaps readers went nuts with book suggestions

Little did I know how well-read the Screencaps community is. It turns out all you have to do is ask this group for a book suggestion and the email hotline — joekinsey@gmail.com — lights up like a San Francisco fentanyl junkie spotting his/her favorite dope dealer.

Indy Daryl asked nicely Tuesday for suggestions and here we go.

• Galen in Tennessee writes:

I’m an avid reader much like Indy Daryl. Got a “revisit” and a back story (at my age there is ALWAYS a backstory!)

I have recently been rereading George Orwell’s (AKA Eric Arthur Blair) “1984.” Correlations between this book and present day USA are striking to say the least, almost as if Orwell was writing a playbook on today’s America. I am no Alt-Right, Conspiracy Theory guy, but man, too many correlations to be ignored!

For the backstory, I go back 40 years when I graduated college after the Fall/Winter Semester with an Education Degree and did not want to begin midyear. I decided to sub for the Spring Semester and during my spare time I began to read “1984.”

Moving forward, I was called to sub at my old school, Science Hill High, for a Futures in Literature Senior English class. I was stoked to go into the class and realize they were studying “1984!” They thought they were coming to a class with a young sub ripe for the picking, but, much to their surprise, we started our discussion and they were blown away that I actually knew the subject matter and could challenge them to think. One early experience in education that I will never forget!

If you have read “1984” like I did 40 years ago, I suggest a reread. If you haven’t read it, it will truly open your eyes and I bet it will make you feel the need to protect our wonderful USA from Big Brother!

• Taters O’B writes:

In response to Indy Daryl (who spells his name the same as my Father in Law); “Term Limits” by Vince Flynn is excellent, as is his Mitch Rapp series. Also, a couple of great, more modern spy novel series: “Red Sparrow” trilogy by Jason Matthew’s (disregard the Jennifer Lawrence movie from a few years back, it was hot garbage), the “Red Cell” series by Mark Henshaw, and Alex Berenson’s “Faithful Spy” series.

If you don’t like spy stuff or war on terror themed stories, try “Ghost Fleet” by P.W. Singer and August Cole, it’s a look at how war with China in the near future might unfold and it’s very sobering. For non-fiction I recommend everyone read “The Fair Tax Book” by Neal Boortz. As for our Guantlet, thanks to Michael F. for all his work this season. Somehow I flamed out with both the Rams and Bucs, but watched the Lions and Jags carry the weight for me. Can’t wait to do it again next year.

• Wake from Maine writes:

Love Screencaps, first time emailer:

My #1 book:

Boys in the Boat: Daniel James Brown: This is about the U of Washington Varsity Crew and their drive to represent the US at the ’36 Olympics in Berlin. Awesome story about the boys in the crew backdropped by the Depression and the rise of the Nazi’s in Germany.

• Jake H. writes:

All-Time Fiction Listings:

The Martian – Andy Weir (His other 2 are fantastic as well) Raise the Titanic – Clive Cussler (The Dirk Pitt novels solidified my love of reading) Fight Club – Chuck Palahniuk (All of his, while dark, very well done) Entire Dexter Series – Jeff Lindsay (Quick, fun reads) Earthcore / Mount Fitz Roy – Scott Sigler (Horror/Sports writer, started his career with a weekly podcast, released a chapter of his book every week back in 2004/2005, major respect for his entire body of work, and he’s a Lions Fan!) The Dresden Files (Storm Front is #1) – Jim Butcher

• Mike in Cedar Park, TX writes:

Of course, Indy Daryl has already read Atlas Shrugged by Ann Rand… But, I was recommended this book later in my life at 41 years old, so who knows…

Two must-read books for your kids, Joe. 3rd grade level: Snow Treasure and Pilot Jack Knight… Both true… Both fantastic!

• Texas A&M fan Matt S. writes:

“The Gray Man” by Mark Greaney

That’s the first book in (soon to be Feb 21) a 12 book series. If you like action, it’s definitely something to consider and will keep you busy for a while.

Think 007 meets John Wick.

• Mark in Jefferson, GA writes:

From just north of Athens, GA, I am a proud graduate of UGA who is enjoying our best days of football ever (even better than the Herschel years.)

For Indy Darryl, the best book I ever read is “Deep Survival” by Laurence Gonzales. An amazing compilation of survival stories that range from fighter pilots, to snowmobilers, mountain climbers, and sailors, it is an exploration of the human mind, body, and spirit that turns out to be a great book on how to live your life. I try to read it every year.

• Brian G. in Coral Springs, FL writes:

I recommend two series for the SC audience

1. Raylan Givens books by Elmore Leonard. The TV series Justified is based on this character. He is a US Marshall who pretty much plays by his own rules. Leonard books are typically a mixture of crime, action, and humor. Good easy reads. Raylan Givens Series by Elmore Leonard | Goodreads

2. The Joe Pickett books by C.J. Box. These are about a Game Warden in Wyoming who investigates crimes and mysteries. Lots of good action and wildlife discussions. Joe Pickett Series by C.J. Box | Goodreads

• JT writes:

Hats off to Indy Darryl for bringing in book suggestions, I’m looking forward to seeing what people around here recommend. It’s hard for me to recommend just one but I’m going to respect the limit.

The Warrior’s Apprentice by Lois McMaster Bujold. This is a wonderful science fiction novel that opens the development of a hero and is terrific for it’s wit, scope of adventure, and lessons to ponder.

• Bob R. from “beautiful East TN” writes:

I would say any one of Tom Clancy’s early books is a good start. My personal favorite is Executive Orders, but if you are hooked on Clancy, you might want to read them in order. Of course the most well known is probably The Hunt for Red October because of the movie.

• John H. — who has a pretty intimidating job title, I must say — writes:

I’m a big Stephen King fan, his books not his politics!

It is an all-time fave, The Stand and the whole Gunslinger series.

I also highly recommend James Ellroy

The L.A. Quartet is 4 novels about the L.A. PD in the 40’s & 50’s L.A. Confidential is one of them, The Black Dahlia is another, you might’ve seen the movies

The Underworld Trilogy is also fantastic. ( American Tabloid, Blood’s a Rover, & The Cold Six Thousand)

• Yet another Bill has emailed me. This time it’s Bill L. in Milwaukee, WI:

Hey Joe…First-time long time…Promise that I am a new Bill to the mix of all the emails you receive from the Bill community.

Saw the note from Indy Daryl and even though it isnt “Fiction”, I highly recommend “Stuff White People Like”…it is the perfect book for the Screencaps community as it hits on most of the things that are ridiculed on a daily basis in this space…It started out as a blog back in the day (late 90’s I believe), but was turned into a book and it is spectacular…Highly recommend getting it on audio and listening as the narrator makes it funnier….My favorite…”White people love free trade coffee…Because there is nothing worse than drinking liquid oppression.”

Other notable things that white people like:

– Their kids being identified as “gifted”

– Backpacking through Europe

– Their kids learning a second language, even better would be if they could get dual citizenship

Kinsey:

Bill, you’re welcome to email whenever you’d like after that suggestion. One of the final entries from the Stuff White People Like team before the site went dormant in 2010 was “The World Cup.”

This Stuff White People Like entry is spot-on.

“However, before you start planning out long watching sessions with white people you should be aware of exactly why white people get so excited about the World Cup. Though you may be waiting on bated breath for your favorite sport on a global scale, white people like the World Cup because it allows them to pretend they are European for a few weeks, and more importantly, it allows them to get drunk at odd hours.”

And it still holds true 13 years later.

• Jason E. writes:

Thanks again for creating this awesome community. I’ve been struggling to find a good read too, so I’m interested in what the community has in store for Indy Daryl’s question.

I’ll suggest one of my favorite books I hope the group likes. In honor of the “Do Hard Things,” I humbly suggest, One Man’s Wilderness: An Alaskan Odyssey.

The book is an edited journal by Dick Proenneke. Dick hand-built a log cabin in the Alaskan bush and lived in it for a year. This isn’t like the Into the Wild BS that the hippies like; Dick Proenneke knows his stuff and he used hand tools to cut down logs and build his cabin.

The book also details how Dick lived off the land, successfully, for a year, including the winter. I believe the cabin is still there and a part of the national forest.

Kinsey:

And if you like the book, you’re really going to LOVE the PBS video of Dick living in the wilderness. I’ve probably watched that one at least a half-dozen times over the years and it’s one that I need to show my 10-year-old.

• Mike T. in Idaho writes:

Skeletons on the Zahara: A true story of Survival

A fantastic book.

Mike T. also suggests Undaunted Courage.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Undaunted_Courage

• Ken S. in North Augusta, GA writes:

Sorry – I lost control and couldn’t stop at one book – the following books, though, are fabulous, both fiction and non-fiction.

Fiction: Any of the Ross Thomas novels (late 20th century. Sometimes hard to find, but highly entertaining.)

Fiction-ish: The Aubrey-Maturin series by Patrick O’Brian (the movie “Master and Commander” was based on this series. Of course the books are dramatically better.)

Non-fiction: “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown. (One of the most astounding sports stories, ever.)

Hope you have a chance to enjoy them!

• Mike C. in Salt Lake City writes:

This book came out over 10 years ago, but it is maybe the best fiction book I have ever read:

https://www.amazon.com/Matterhorn-Novel-Vietnam-Karl-Marlantes/dp/0802145310

It is written by a Marine that served in Vietnam and is a great war novel. Seems like the readers of the Screencaps community would like this one.

• Mark P. in Indiana writes:

Joe; As an avid reader it is a challenge to recommend a single book so will recommend a series. I thoroughly enjoy Robert Crais’ books especially the Elvis Cole /Joe Pike series. Very entertaining with action and humor and even a few life lessons sprinkled in.

And i saw this headline on Outkick…”Indiana Basketball players get into it with fans on Instragram”. I know it is obvious but I have to say it…if they could translate that social media anger onto the basketball court then they may be playing better!

Woodson should make the Hoosiers just watch Rutgers tapes over and over; that team has passion.

Thank you to all who participated in the Screencaps Book Club recommendation day. On a personal level, I felt challenged to pick out one of the suggestions and dive in, so I went with “Boys in the Boat” as suggested by Wake from Maine. As I was editing this post, I went over to Amazon and grabbed it for the Kindle.

Weeknight football is over. It’s time to expand the brain.

Now go have one helluva productive day at your job or at your retirement. We’ll reconvene Thursday morning.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The 49ers finished the regular season on a 10-game win streak (5 wins by Jimmy Garoppolo, 5 by Brock Purdy)



The last team to have different QBs w/ consecutive 5+ game win streaks was the 1972 Dolphins (Bob Griese & Earl Morrall)



This is the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Dolphins — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 9, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

The restaurant tried to finesse more money out of me than my own teammates😂 Long story short, it went down to 8k. I love my dawgs💯💯 (AND WE HAD A SPECIAL GUEST🤫) NOBODY HAS EVER HAD A ROOKIE DINNER LIKE ME❕❕❕🤣 https://t.co/uaVJ4jXLsr — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 10, 2023

Today in 2000 Dan Marino plays in his last NFL game. This is his 1st Sports Illustrated cover from 1983 graded at 9.4. This copy sold @Heritage_Sport in 2020 for $492, easily worthy 10x that today. #whodoyoucollect #thehobby #sportscards #cgccomics #cgcmags #NFL #dolphins #Miami pic.twitter.com/PJkwk194fi — CGC Sports Illustrated (@CGC_SI) January 9, 2023

this dude is only 20 months older than tom brady pic.twitter.com/crDByIaYhi — Matthew Wiley (@wiley77) January 10, 2023

That didn’t last very long. pic.twitter.com/AZMJ6juoSE — Samantha Valentino (@SamanthaWKYT) January 11, 2023

1966-67 Topps USA Test #35 Bobby Orr Rookie Card – PSA NM-MT+ 8.5 🏒



This is one of just five copies at its tier among a total of more than 120 examples reflected in PSA's census report.



Extended bidding starts tomorrow at 9pm EST ⏰

Bid now: https://t.co/OuIW2VdM0j pic.twitter.com/fEiSb61bbw — Goldin (@GoldinCo) January 10, 2023

Today in 1989 Wayne Gretzky becomes the all-time point scorer beating Gordie Howe with 2,011 total points. This is his 1st Sports Illustrated cover from 1981 graded at 9.4. This copy sold at @Heritage_Sport in 2022 for $30,000. #whodoyoucollect #thehobby #nhl #kings #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/JvSzLrpeTZ — CGC Sports Illustrated (@CGC_SI) January 10, 2023

This year's Caribbean Series takes place in Venezuela, and take a look at this ballpark😍 pic.twitter.com/CN6jTqjsqw — MLB (@MLB) January 10, 2023

Babe Ruth after breaking the home run record (1926) pic.twitter.com/rkKERap1KT — kyle (@knicks_tape99) January 9, 2023

hell yeah, brother pic.twitter.com/soffPR7GsG — 𝓡𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓽’𝓵𝓵 𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓽 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻 𝓐𝓼𝓼 (@hardestrides) January 10, 2023

She's not a day over 40. https://t.co/sKXphExBVi — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 11, 2023

Happy Birthday to Pat Benatar, who turns 70 today! pic.twitter.com/NObm2OfqCV — 80s Grooves 🎧 (@80sgrooves) January 10, 2023

Sold: 2011 United States Marine Naval Special Warfare Rigid Inflatable Boat for $100,000. https://t.co/JNh6mRJRvq pic.twitter.com/aijhtyoq3i — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) January 10, 2023

CrossFit is getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/6YsTkusJdy — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) January 11, 2023

A dramatic photo of a riveter at work on a Consolidated bomber at Consolidated Aircraft Corp. in Fort Worth, October 1942. She's gorgeous, tones are gorgeous … a knockout photo by Howard Hollem. pic.twitter.com/QxR1ZrmlcW — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) January 10, 2023

Man wielding a knife is subdued by bystanders in an SC Walmart pic.twitter.com/nLLU72VCaA — Detect Fights 💕 (@detectfights) January 8, 2023

The strip clubs in Vegas have become self aware. pic.twitter.com/kff8n4tX5R — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) January 10, 2023

Up on @JesseBWatters next taped to my stove in protest. It’s been 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/P8YgYh397i — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 11, 2023

In protest of the suggested ban on gas stoves, I’m staying taped to this stove forever. pic.twitter.com/mytHWml7rl — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 9, 2023