NFL Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Announces She’s Joining Bucs With Another Viral Picture

Aileen Hnatiuk, the Saints reporter who broke the internet last year, has been traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Another win for Florida!

Hnatiuk left the Saints’ facility for good Tuesday, announcing that she would soon move to Tampa to cover the Bucs in time for next month’s training camp.

The star NFL reporter has also been on the LSU baseball beat for a few weeks now, so perhaps she’ll make a quick stop in Omaha before jetting to Florida?

In any event, it’s a blockbuster deal for the Bucs and the folks over at NBC News Channel 8 in Tampa. You lose Tom Brady, but you gain Aileen Hnatiuk.

Grade the trade.

Aileen Hnatiuk is a reporting star

Yep, I think the trade charts are gonna be just fine with that move.

Aileen, for those who don’t remember because football season feels like it was a billion years ago, became an overnight star late last year.

The now-former BRSports reporter signed off after the Saints’ Week 18 finale with a simple social media post, and it went viral because the internet is undefeated in making stars.

“That’s a wrap,” she said, not knowing the stir she was about to cause.

You read it right — over 7 million views, 40k likes and thousands of retweets. I doubt it was all just because the Saints’ miserable season was over, either.

Like any budding star, Aileen took it all in stride.

“Didn’t think y’all would like my new turtleneck from Zara this much,” she wrote in an Instagram Story the next day.

Our girl has also capitalized on her fame in the months since, sending out Instagram heater after Instagram heater throughout the winter and spring. Clearly, the folks in Florida noticed and decided to bring her on board to help save the Bucs.

Aileen, by the way, isn’t all just looks. She’s also a former East Carolina volleyball star and the daughter of professional Canadian golfer Glen Hnatiuk.

Welcome to the Sunshine State, Aileen! Go Bucs.