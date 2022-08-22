Bucs QB Tom Brady Shuts Down ‘Masked Singer’ Rumors

Football is merely a conduit for legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady to show off his innate greatness. So when he’s off from football for a week, there’s probably another impressive feat that he’s pulling off …
Well, in his hiatus from Bucs training camp last week, Brady had “Promote clothing brand” on his to-do list, and on Monday, Brady dropped a new promotional video for his clothing brand where he poked fun at questions over his unexpected leave from training camp.
One of the more outlandish storylines thrown out there was that Brady took time off to film an episode of FOX’s mystery sing-off hit, The Masked Singer.
“Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though,” Brady tweeted Monday, adding a video of a masked man in Brady underwear pulling off extreme motorcycle tricks.
The video highlighted a re-stocking of the ultra-popular Brady brand tighty whities, which utilizes the same time-tested technology that fuels the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl winner.
Brady tried to trick audiences into believing it was him on the bike, but his deception proves more effective on the football field.
As reported by OutKick’s Armando Salguero, Brady has been away from Bucs’ practice since Aug. 12 and made his grand return on Monday.
TOM BRADY TO RETURN TO THE BUCCANEERS THIS WEEK
With a depleted offensive line and change in head coaching, Tampa Bay’s upcoming season may prove to be a bumpy ride.
