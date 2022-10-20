Bucs QB Tom Brady Claims He Doesn’t Pay Attention To Social Media Amid Crisis

With all of the turmoil surrounding Bucs QB Tom Brady, the 45-year-old is staying unplugged.

Appearing for a SiriusXM interview on the Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray show, Brady spoke on his approach toward limiting the distractions amid the Buccaneers’ slow start to the season and divorce rumors surrounding him and Gisele Bündchen.

Brady described his preference to stay off social media in his free time to preserve his sanity and sense of self.

The internet can be ruthless, so Brady’s got the right idea.

“I think the point is everyone should just be authentic to who they are,” Brady shared during the sit-down.

“You know, some people approach it in different ways and it just has to work for them as part of your personality. So I definitely say things in the moment, you know, with me, my style is just to ignore as much as possible.”

Brady also stated that perception isn't always reality regarding publicized drama.

Brady also stated that perception isn’t always reality regarding publicized drama.

“[R]ealize that most of the people in the conversation don’t have a full idea of what’s really going on.”

From photos of both Brady and Bündchen hitting the town without their wedding rings, to viral videos of Brady berating his offensive line, the GOAT is choosing to zero in on football in what looks to be his final season.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

“Certainly in football it’s a challenge because you know, there’s so many little nuances and details to a very intricate sport in terms of strategy and what you’re trying to accomplish,” Brady said. “No one really outside of what the group is can really help us anyway.”

Much like Bengals QB Joe Burrow — who shared that he was deleting Instagram and Twitter from his phone to focus on the game — Brady’s got high hopes for this social-media detox to pay dividends.

“You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses and to deal with them with a great support system,” Brady noted.

“And understanding and having some introspectiveness in your life where you can look at yourself and say, ‘Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me?'”