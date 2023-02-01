Bubba Watson Shares Absolutely Ludicrous Story About Why He Joined LIV Golf

Videos by OutKick

Bubba Watson will make his debut with LIV Golf this season after having to miss action last year after suffering a knee injury. He recently shared a story about why he decided to join the Saudi-backed circuit that seems both ridiculous and – in a very literal sense – unbelievable.

Watson, who like most LIV golfers is playing in an Asian Tour event this week, reflected on the factors that played a role in his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV.

The two-time Masters champ went on to tell a story involving his son and growing the game while comparing his LIV Golf team, the Aces, to some of the most well-known franchises in all of sports.

“How I signed up with LIV is my 10-year-old son was sitting in bed with me, and we were watching golf on the TV, and he knew the Aces, everybody knows the Aces, they keep winning,” Watson said according to Brentley Romine of Golf Channel.

“He knew the Aces, he knew the Stingers. He didn’t know individual names, he just knew the team names, and for a 10-year-old to never watch the game of golf but now watches, now I knew there was a product to be had.”

Bubba Watson will make his LIV Golf debut in 2023. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

“My son is used to the Yankees. He’s used to the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs. He’s used to watching teams, and that’s the one thing that golf, high school golf has a team, college golf has a team, and then one of the biggest events in the world is the Ryder Cup, and it’s a team event.”

“Now that professional golf has a team, we’re going to be able to get the below-60-year-olds watching Golf Channel to the 10-year-olds now wanting to watch,” Watson continued.

Watson’s point about the team aspect of LIV Golf being intriguing is fair, but insinuating that “everybody knows the Aces” like they’re on the same level as the Yankees or Cowboys is absurd.

Watson – an incredibly successful professional golfer – claiming his 10-year-old son never watched golf but now is intrigued because it’s a team sport all of the sudden is…suspect.

Maybe this all played out exactly as Watson described, or maybe this is him fabricating a story to continue LIV’s quest of ‘growing the game.’

