Scottie Scheffler Takes Jab At Bubba Watson About This Year’s Masters Champions Dinner: ‘Separate Table In The Corner’

The 2023 Masters champions dinner is going to have a completely different vibe to it than in years past with LIV golfers eligible to tee it up at Augusta National. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is already throwing playful jabs at Bubba Watson ahead of the traditional dinner.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, Scheffler explained that he randomly ran into Watson and his wife while on vacation in Tennessee. He saw this as a good opportunity to make a funny dig at the two-time green jacket winner.

“Yeah. I haven’t seen many of the LIV guys,” Scheffler explained. “I saw Bubba on vacation this year, and I told him that I was just going to have a separate table for him in the corner by himself (laughing) only kidding, obviously.”

Watson, along with five other past Masters winners who have defected to LIV Golf, will be eligible to play in the year’s first major and will have the opportunity to break bread with past champions.

Scottie Scheffler will be at this year’s champions dinner after winning the 2022 Masters by three shots over Rory McIlroy. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

While it would be a hilarious move to see Augusta National have two separate tables – one for LIV golfers and one for every other past champion – that most certainly won’t be the case. Scheffler believes everyone can put the drama and their opinions aside for the special week in April.

“I think for a few weeks a year we can put all that aside, especially with Augusta National being such a special place and with the history of the game and whatnot,” Scheffler said. “I think we can put all our stuff aside and just get together for a fun meal, all in a room together and just kind of celebrate the game of golf and Augusta National and just hang out.”

Augusta National and the past champions who attend the annual dinner typically keep all the details from the night under wraps, but that may change this year given just how uncertain the times are in the world of golf.

