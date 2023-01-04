Uninvited Jon Rahm Expects ‘Tense’ Masters Champions Dinner With LIV Golfers In Attendance

Jon Rahm hasn’t won a green jacket therefore won’t be in attendance for the 2023 Masters champions dinner this April, but the Spaniard sure wishes he could be a fly on the wall.

Rahm expects the traditional dinner to be intense given that some LIV golfers will be breaking bread among PGA Tour players.

“It’s probably only funny to me, but I think the Masters Champions Dinner is going to be a little tense compared to how it has been in the past,” Rahm said ahead of this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

“So I keep thinking about it because I wish I could be there and just be able to see how things work out. Too bad the US Open doesn’t have one of those.”

Jon Rahm won’t be attending the Masters champions dinner in April, but he wishes he was. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Rahm’s objectively hilarious predictions for a tense champions dinner comes just a couple of weeks removed from Augusta National officially announcing that eligible LIV players will be invited to compete in this year’s Masters.

This means that Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Charl Schwartzel will all be allowed to tee it up at Augusta National and attend the champions dinner.

Imagining Mickelson sitting next to Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth or Zach Johnson squeezed between Reed and Garcia at the table is certainly a funny hypothetical.

Rarely is there legitimate news come from Masters champions dinner outside of a few photos, but this year could be an exception given the tension in the air.

