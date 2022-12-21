9/11 Family Organization Threatens To Protest At The Masters After LIV Golfers Allowed To Play

Augusta National Golf Club has announced that all eligible LIV golfers will be allowed to play in the 2023 Masters in April, and one well-known 9/11 family organization is not happy with the decision.

Shortly after Augusta National’s announcement, 9/11 Families United issued a statement expressing its intent to protest at the tournament.

LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund hence the pushback from 9/11 families.

“The only reason the Saudis launched LIV was to try to make the world forget who they are and what they did, including their role in 9/11. Anyone who truly vowed to ‘never forget’ should be appalled by the decision by these golfers to put money ahead of their own country,” the statement read.

“On behalf of 9/11 Families United, we are calling on Augusta National to reconsider their open-door policy to the LIV golfers. If they are welcomed with open arms, we will be at their front door to protest in April.”

Protests and LIV Golf have gone hand-in-hand throughout the Saudi-backed league’s inaugural season in 2022 as various 9/11 groups have protested on-site at LIV events around the United States.

9/11 Families United has been one of the most vocal groups and sent a letter to a number of golfers accusing them of “betraying” the United States with their decision to join LIV Golf.

LIV Golf Believes PGA Tour Has Set Up 9/11 Protests

LIV Golf has formally accused the PGA Tour via court filing of secretly coordinating protests from 9/11 groups through a Washington, D.C. PR firm called Clout Public Affairs LLC.

“The Tour knew how bad it would look if its fingerprints were on the campaign to link LIV Golf to the tragedy of the Sept. 11 attacks, so the Tour hid behind Clout,” the filing says in part.

David Polyansky, Clout’s president, confirmed that the firm was representing the PGA Tour.

“As an American, a Marine veteran, and a golf fan, there are few causes I’m prouder to have worked on,” Polyansky said.

With the threat of protests, LIV golfers being allowed to tee it up, and the overall uncertainty facing the golf world at the moment, the 2023 Masters will be a historic sporting event.

