Bubba Watson Says He Typically Houses Two Burritos Ahead Of The Masters’ Champions Dinner, But Won’t This Year

Despite the menu changing each year as requested by the defending champion, it’s safe to say that there has never been a bad meal served during the Masters’ champions dinner. Augusta National is one of the most exclusive, classiest establishments in the world. The club is serving up five-star cuisine, but Bubba Watson isn’t exactly a fan, at least not every year.

Watson, who won the Masters in both 2012 and 2014, revealed his secret about the champions dinner ahead of this week’s LIV Golf event in Tuscon.

“I’ll give you a secret, normally I eat before, eat a couple burritos before I go to the dinner because I don’t know what they’re going to have,” Watson said. “I’m very picky when it comes to food.

People like what people like, and Watson clearly enjoys a burrito over the food Augusta National is serving up. It’s fair to call this move from the lefty a little strange, but it’s also a veteran play.

Bubba Watson is fired up for this year’s Masters champions dinner menu. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/via Getty Images)

There won’t be any burritos ahead of this year’s champions dinner for Watson, he’s a big fan of the menu Scottie Scheffler picked out.

“But when I saw his menu, definitely want the dessert and I definitely want a couple sliders. So yeah, I can’t wait. It’ll be fun,” Watson explained.

A guy who houses two burritos ahead of the dinner being excited about some cheeseburger sliders most definitely checks out.

The dessert Watson is excited about is a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with milk & cookies ice cream.