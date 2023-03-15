Scottie Scheffler’s Masters Champions Dinner Menu Is Pure America, And It’s Awesome

Videos by OutKick

Often times we see Masters champions get too fancy with their champions dinner menus, but Scottie Scheffler isn’t falling into that trap. Mr. Scheffler is a red-blooded American and doesn’t mind that his menu could very well be the most All-American menu the Masters has ever seen.

The menu was shared by the Masters on Wednesday afternoon, and it sounds great. It may look similar to Chili’s menu, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Past champions will dive into some cheeseburger sliders – served Scottie Style – and firecracker shrimp to begin the evening before cleansing the pallet with some tortilla soup. And yes, the soup does come with blue tortilla strips, which is a must for any great tortilla soup.

Attendees then have the option between a ribeye steak or blackened redfish. Personally, I’d go for both in this case, but that may be frowned upon by fellow green jacket wearers.

Creamed corn, mac and cheese, seasoned fries, and the lone ‘adult’ dish on the menu of brussel sprouts also accompany the entree.

Last, but certainly not least, we have the undefeated dessert of a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie topped with ice cream.

Scheffler may get chirped a bit for his menu, but deep down inside every single person in the room will walk away with a smile on their face.

