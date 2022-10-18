Bubba Wallace Suspended One Race For Pushing Kyle Larson

NASCAR has suspended 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace due to his actions after crashing out of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson tried to make a move into Turn 3 but made contact with Wallace and put him in the wall.

Wallace then turned into Larson’s right-rear quarter panel which wrecked both of them and ended their days.

Once both had hopped out of their cars, an angry Wallace confronted Larson and gave him a series of shoves.

NASCAR cited Rule Book rule 4.4.C which mentions both intentionally wrecking opponents as well as physical confrontations.

Wallace released a statement on his social media accounts on Monday prior to the announcement of his suspension.

“I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car,” Wallace wrote.

“My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport.”

Wallace’s suspension means that 23XI will show up at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a completely different driver lineup than the one they started the season with.

Ty Gibbs has been subbing for Kurt Busch earlier this season after the latter sustained a concussion at Pocono.

Gibbs drove Busch’s No. 45 Toyota Camry until the playoffs at which point 23XI swapped cars with Wallace driving the No. 45 and Gibbs driving the No. 23.

23XI racing has yet to name Wallace’s stand-in for this weekend.

