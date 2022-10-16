Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson Get Into It After Crashing Out In Vegas

Bubba Wallace was not happy with Kyle Larson after the two crashed out of the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas.

Larson made what he later admitted was an aggressive move into Turn 3 but got loose and put Wallace in the wall in the process.

After the initial contact, Wallace caught the right rear of Larson’s car.

Wallace was fired up. He hopped out of his car and gave Larson a few shoves, something the reigning Cup Series champ didn’t seem to want any part of.

Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson.



Some pushes and shoves after they wreck.

Was it retaliation? It depends on who you ask.

Wallace And Larson Gave Their Sides Of The Story

Larson’s camp was sure that the second contact was an act of retaliation on Wallace’s part. However, once he had been checked at the infield care center, Wallace chalked it up to the finicky nature of the Next Gen car.

However, he still insisted it was Larson’s ill-advised move that caused the incident in the first place.

“If you get shoved into the fence deliberately like he did, the steering is gone,” Wallace said. The driver of the No. 45 McDonald’s Toyota said that Larson never completed his move after the pair went three-wide with Kevin Harvick into the corner.

“I don’t lift,” he said. “I know I’m kind of new to running at the front, but I don’t lift.”

Larson seemed to concede that he made an aggressive move into the corner and that Wallace had a reason to be mad.

'@KyleLarsonRacin addressed Bubba Wallace's move and if he thinks it was retaliation.

“He got to my right front and got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate,” Larson said. “He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated.”

Both drivers are out of playoff contention. Wallace took over 23XI Racing’s No. 45 Toyota from teammate Kurt Busch who recently announced the end of his full-time Cup Series career. The hope was to continue to accrue owner points, while Ty Gibbs took over Wallace’s No. 23

Meanwhile, Larson failed to get his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into the round of 8 after last week’s race at the Charlotte Roval.

