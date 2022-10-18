Bubba Wallace Apologizes For NASCAR Blowup: ‘Live And Learn’

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has issued an apology to Kyle Larson one day after shoving the 2021 champion multiple times following an on-track incident at Las Vegas.

Larson aggressively passed Wallace on Lap 95 Sunday, dive-bombing the No. 45 Toyota and ultimately pinching him against the wall. Wallace quickly retaliated, following Larson to the bottom of the track and punting him into the infield.

Both cars went spinning and came to a stop on the grass. Wallace then exited his Toyota, ran up to Larson and shoved him multiple times before walking away.

Punches weren’t thrown, and Larson never fought back. Wallace deflected blame after the incident, telling reporters “the steering was gone, and he just so happened to be there.”

Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson.



Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aaAn0idrJp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

It appears after 24 hours of reflection – and perhaps a meeting with NASCAR – Wallace has changed his tune.

“I want to apologize for my actions following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car,” Wallace tweeted Monday night. “My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners.”

Here’s the full tweet:

Bubba Wallace takes out Toyota teammate Christopher Bell in Kyle Larson feud

Perhaps Wallace also got a talking to from Joe Gibbs Racing – the team his organization shares a technical alliance with.

JGR driver Christopher Bell was also caught up in Wallace’s retaliation, and it ultimately ended Bell’s afternoon. While both Wallace and Larson are out of championship contention, Bell is one of eight drivers still alive in the NASCAR playoffs.

Bell later said Wallace “wiped us out,” and was then asked if Wallace should be penalized for his actions.

“I don’t know. Follow protocol of whatever they’ve (NASCAR) done in the past,” he responded.

Wallace also apologized to Bell Monday, saying he put him in a situation he “didn’t deserve.”

NASCAR has not yet announced whether Wallace will be penalized or not, although the sport usually releases any penalties from the previous race on Tuesdays.