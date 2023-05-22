Bubba Wallace Gives Critics The Bird After Finishing 2nd In NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Videos by OutKick

You’re either a fan of Bubba Wallace or against the NASCAR driver — whose persona off the track has created backlash and support (based on the backlash).

Things were especially tense coming into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, meaning audiences were likely due for a heated Bubba Wallace moment.

On Saturday, Wallace excited his haters in a post-race interview when he was asked about being booed by his critics.

Bubba responded by calling them judgmental and bragging about his payday … money talks.

“Hey, as long as you continue to live your life, judging a book by its cover, that’s who you are,” Wallace said about his critics.

“Don’t change it up for anybody else. That’s the biggest thing. That’s fine. I mean I finished 5th. I got a good payday. I’m good,” Wallace added.

The boos for @BubbaWallace after today’s truck race & during driver intros were very loud at North Wilkesboro Speedway.



A @wsoctv reporter asked a great question about how/if that affects Bubba.



Wallace gave a great answer in return. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0VDHtUZ7c0 — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) May 20, 2023

It’s an emotional response that has been too well-known of Bubba, and that’s the type of cat he is … so there’s always a shot he’ll be ready to go back to stirring up his haters.

On Sunday night, after another evening of boos amid a quiet win for 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace delivered a Bubba Wallace moment.

On the mic after finishing second — behind Kyle Larson — in the All-Star Race, Wallace waved a fleeting middle finger at the camera.

Bubba Wallace knew it would piss people off. And it did.

It’s the type of response that keeps hate against Wallace strong but at this point, it seems like he’s embracing the role of the villain.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Wallace’s bird:

Bubba Wallace being all class again. NOT! What a jack leg. He knew he was on camera with Fox too. #AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/YnKYxiKjtB — Ronnie Greene (@GreeneRonnie) May 22, 2023

I wonder who Bubba Wallace was giving the finger to after the race? pic.twitter.com/5xrPL2876z — David Posey (@DavidPosey1414) May 22, 2023

Honestly just a sore loser, as always @BubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/YJqk4Ag2C8 — i am kirks complete lack of playoff success (@thelimoseats8) May 22, 2023

Plzzzzzz tell me yall saw this! Holy shit i love @BubbaWallace!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WM23MCCWsf — 🏁Jennifer T Bond 🏁 (@Jenloves2311) May 22, 2023

Bubba Wallace is a THUG pic.twitter.com/U9TqcDGob6 — Rev. Wayne Kerr IV 🇺🇸(Alpha Male) (@TheRevIV) May 22, 2023

Wonder who @BubbaWallace is flipping off . He did do good tonight though just curious pic.twitter.com/0FbPD2c1Sy — Lisa K (@skyewitch) May 22, 2023

My thoughts on fans who hate Bubba Wallace. pic.twitter.com/AJtylF5ThN — 🐟🐠 (@nwfisch) May 22, 2023