Bryson DeChambeau Thrilled To Play With ‘Really Good Golfer’ Donald Trump At LIV Pro-Am

Though OutKick founder Clay Travis admittedly struggled on the greens and in the wardrobe department (his words, not mine), Thursday’s LIV Golf Pro-Am did feature its fair share of celebrities who could hold their own on the course, including former President Donald Trump.

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau said as much after being paired with Trump in Thursday’s first group from 45’s own Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Joining Trump and DeChambeau were Dustin Johnson and Trump’s son, Eric.

“He’s actually a really good golfer. He stripes it down the middle of the fairway and has good iron game and putts it pretty well,” DeChambeau said via Adam Woodard of USA Today Sports.

Trump hit the ball well all afternoon and seemingly had DeChambeau a bit star-struck, though he and the former Commander-in-Chief have previously spent time together. “But it was an honor. I mean, anytime you get to play with a president, whether passed or sitting, it’s just an honor, no matter who it is,” said DeChambeau. “Very lucky to have a relationship with him, and he’s always been generous to me.”

DeChambeau, along with partners Trump and Dustin Johnson, were among the many big names to attend a LIV Golf Welcome Party in New York City on Wednesday evening which featured a live performance from Nelly that Clay Travis captured – along with a glimpse of The Donald – from just beyond the dance floor.

President Trump and Nelly tonight in NYC at LIV event. pic.twitter.com/PRVSGqmiEc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 28, 2022

The party continued onto the links Thursday, at least for Trump (scheduled to join The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show this afternoon), who’s unorthodox swing didn’t stop him from hammering drives down the fairway then telling DeChambeau: “There’s no other president that can hit it like I can.”

Bryson seemed to agree, telling Woodard: “You know, it’s true from what I’ve seen, what I’ve heard, obviously I haven’t played with other presidents, but he’s up there.”

And that’s despite the fact that Trump’s swing is more Barkley than Bryson. “It’s not understood by me, but it works every time,” DeChambeau added when discussing Trump’s form.

Also working every time is Clay’s Twitter account, which gifted us an awesome video (and some comedic relief) from Thursday afternoon when Clay hit the course alongside Brooks Koepka.

Travis, who like Trump has a “unique” swing, asked Kopeka and three-time PGA Tour winner Pat Perez if he was the worst player they’d ever golfed with, to which Koepka chuckled and replied: “No, no, not even close.”

Other than my golf swing, my haircut — this might be the worst hair cut of my life — and my man boobs — I can’t wear polos any more — this is a great golf interview. pic.twitter.com/boFl3zCt7J — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 29, 2022

We shouldn’t be surprised that both Trump and Travis delivered. That’s par for the course.

